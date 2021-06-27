Shell Petroleum Development Company loses case against Senate

A multinational oil and gas company, the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has lost a case it instituted against the Senate at an Abuja Federal High Court.

Justice A.R. Mohammed, who presided over the matter, threw out the case because SPDC failed to issue the mandatory statutory pre-action notice on the Senate before instituting the action.

Joined in the suit with Suit Number FHC/ABJ/CS/423/2019 between SPDC vs. Senate and the agents representing the host communities, Parsley Consults Ltd and Emagu Nigeria Ltd, were the Niger Delta Host Communities.

The SPDC had brought that suit to challenge a Senate resolution made regarding a petition from the host communities, for which investigation was conducted under Sections 88 and 89 of the constitution and a resolution was consequently passed.

During the investigative hearing in the Senate, Shell was represented but was not satisfied with the resolution of the Senate, and therefore, instituted the action without the statutory condition precedent.

Also, the Senate and the Office of the President of the Senate were represented by Adeboye Dankuwo, Esq whilst the agents to the host communities were represented by Chibuzor Obiajunwa, Esq.

