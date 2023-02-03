Shell posts $40bn profit for 2022

Shell yesterday posted a record $40 billion profit in 2022. This capped a tumultuous year in which Russia’s invasion of Ukraine allowed the energy giant to hand shareholders unprecedented returns. The British company also announced a record fourth-quarter profit of $9.8 billion on the back of a strong recovery in earnings from its liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, beating analyst forecasts for an $8 billion profit. According to the company, its annual earnings reached $39.9 billion, doubling from a year earlier and far exceeding the previous record of $31 billion in 2008.

It also announced a new $4 billion share buyback programme over the next three months, unchanged from the previous three months. The $40 billion is one of the highest profits ever posted by a British company after Vodafone’s £60bn in 2014 – following the sale of Verizon Wireless – and British American Tobacco’s £38bn in 2017. Shell Chief Executive, Wael Sawan, said: “Our results in Q4 and across the full year demonstrate the strength of Shell’s differentiated portfolio, as well as our capacity to deliver vital energy to our customers in a volatile world.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...