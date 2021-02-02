Shell reduces investment, buys electric car charging firm

Royal Dutch Shell has altered future investment dynamics for crude oil as it agreed to buy Ubitricity, owner of the largest public charging network for electric vehicles in the UK. The oil major, with this, is expanding its presence along the power supply chain, a report by Financial Tmes read.

Shell said on Monday it would buy 100 per cent of the company for an undisclosed amount. Ubitricity, founded in Germany, is a leading European provider of on-street charging for electric vehicles.

The company, which integrates electric car charging into street infrastructure such as lamp posts, has more than 2,700 charge points in the UK, giving it a market share of 13 per cent. Shell said the acquisition would help it expand into onstreet charging.

It already has more than 1,000 fast and ultrafast charging points at 430 Shell retail stations and a greater number including those owned by partners and affiliates at forecourts and motorway service stations. Subject to regulatory approval, the deal is expected to close later this year.

Street charging is expected to expand rapidly as customers who lack private driveways and those that wish to charge their vehicles overnight seek greater options.

