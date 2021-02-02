Business

Shell reduces investment, buys electric car charging firm

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Royal Dutch Shell has altered future investment dynamics for crude oil as it agreed to buy Ubitricity, owner of the largest public charging network for electric vehicles in the UK. The oil major, with this, is expanding its presence along the power supply chain, a report by Financial Tmes read.

 

Shell said on Monday it would buy 100 per cent of the company for an undisclosed amount. Ubitricity, founded in Germany, is a leading European provider of on-street charging for electric vehicles.

 

The company, which integrates electric car charging into street infrastructure such as lamp posts, has more than 2,700 charge points in the UK, giving it a market share of 13 per cent. Shell said the acquisition would help it expand into onstreet charging.

 

It already has more than 1,000 fast and ultrafast charging points at 430 Shell retail stations and a greater number including those owned by partners and affiliates at forecourts and motorway service stations. Subject to regulatory approval, the deal is expected to close later this year.

 

Street charging is expected to expand rapidly as customers who lack private driveways and those that wish to charge their vehicles overnight seek greater options.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Goldman Sachs boss gets $10m pay cut over scandal

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Goldman Sachs’ Chief Executive, Mr. David Solomon, will get a $10m (£7.3m) pay cut for the bank’s involvement in the 1MDB corruption scandal, according to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). 1MDB was an investment fund set up by the Malaysian government that lost billions due to fraudulent activity. The global web of fraud and corruption […]
Business

CoinMarket Cap rates Zugacoin capital base at $47bn

Posted on Author Reporter

  Zugacoin capital base has been estimated to be valued at $47 billion by CoinMarket Cap. With this enormous rise, Bitcoin no longer occupies the space of the most powerful and leading cryptocurrencies in the world. Zugacoin traded above $48,000 while Bitcoin traded on the highest ever price of above $28,000. The currency, which is […]
Business

11 Plc posts 35% drop in profit

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

11 Plc (formally Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc) has reported a 35 per cent drop in profit after tax or the nine months ended September 2020.   According to company’s report obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), its profit after tax stood at N4.12 billion for the third quarter, as against N6.34 billion recorded in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica