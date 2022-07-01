News

Shell suspends sale of Nigerian onshore oil assets

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Shell suspends sale of Nigerian onshore oil assets

Shell has suspended plans to sell its onshore oil assets in Nigeria until the outcome of an appeal to a Supreme Court ruling over a 2019 oil spill, it said yesterday. “Shell welcomes the Nigerian Supreme Court’s decision to hear the appeal of the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC) in this case,” the London-based company said in a statement. “Until the outcome of SPDC’s appeal, Shell will not progress the divestment of its interest in SPDC.” Nigeria’s Supreme Court on June 16 upheld a lower court ruling that stopped Shell from selling its assets in Nigeria until a dispute over a lower court decision to award a Niger Delta community $1.95 billion in compensation over the spill is resolved.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ogene, others float 365Daily Newspaper

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

The flourishing and vibrant Nigeria media space has welcomed a new platform, 365Daily, an online newspaper.   Operating as365daily.com. ng, the new publication will hit the cyber sphere tomorrow, Wednesday, November 4, 2020, with its unique motto: News uncensored!   A statement by the Publisher and Editor-in -Chief, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, said the newspaper […]
News

India suffers record jump in COVID-19 cases to pass 2m

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Mexico’s coronavirus death toll tops 50,000 India, the country hardest hit in Asia by the coronavirus pandemic, reported on Friday a record daily jump in infections, taking its total number of cases over two million. It is the third nation to pass that unwanted milestone, lagging behind only the United States and Brazil, reports […]
News

Kwara to spend N14bn on school infrastructure

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Kwara State government has concluded arrangements to inject N14 billion into the state’s economy through execution of infrastructural projects in the education sector. The Governor’s Special Adviser on Strategy, Alhaji Sa’adu Salahu, disclosed this on Friday at a media parley organised by the Kwara State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to mark […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica