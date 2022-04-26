Business

Shell to power 255MW electricity project

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A proposed 225 Megawatts independent power plant is seeking gas supply from Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG), a leading domestic gas supply company with over 150 companies on its customers’ list.

 

Managing Director of SNG, Ed Ubong, said the company had the capacity to supply all the gas needed for the project being promoted by Coodsynergyn Oil West Africa Limited (CS OWA) and to be located in Southwest Nigeria.

 

“We have signed the heads of terms agreement with CS OWA as a prelude to a potential Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement,” Ubong said, adding that the new partnership “will deepen domestic gas utilisation, enhance further industrialisation and enable local industries to have access to reliable and affordable energy to thrive and create employment opportunities for Nigerians.”

 

According to the heads of terms agreement, SNG will build the required infrastructure to connect the power plant to the Escravos Lagos Pipeline System for easy access to gas.

 

General Manager, Shell Energy business line in Nigeria, Markus Hector, said the natural gas-fired power project would bring tremendous benefits to the economy by bridging Nigeria’s energy gap as part of the Decade of Gas initiative of the Federal Government.

 

He said: “Nigeria is an important heartland for Shell and will remain so. We will continue to invest in the country to help meet its energy needs, with a focus to grow gas positions.

 

SNG, as part of the Shell Energy business line, is positioned to drive the powering progress strategy by delivering more and cleaner energy to the Nigerian people and businesses.” Managing Director of CS OWA, Dr Olugbenga Odusanya, said he was excited about the prospect of the new power plant with potential to unlock the domestic gas market and contribute to industrialisation in Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Lekoil loses board fight with top shareholder

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Shareholders of London-listed Nigerian oil company Lekoil voted on Friday to approve an investor’s bid to add three members to the company’s board, in the culmination of a bitter dispute between its founder and its biggest shareholder.   The dispute between Lekoil founder and chief executive Lekan Akinyanmi and top shareholder Metallon even drew in […]
Business

Manufacturers lament unfriendly regulatory policies

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has revealed that its members are still facing multiple taxation and overregulation from government agencies. The association noted that the development was depressing the country’s manufacturing sector. MAN President, Mansur Ahmed, an engineer, in an interview with this newspaper, in Lagos, disclosed that despite government’s commitment to the revival […]

nngx
Business

Studio Press to delist from NGX

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Studio Press Nigeria Plc has concluded arrangement to getting itself delisted from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). In a notice obtained from NGX, the company noted that: “Further to the Court Sanction of the Scheme of Arrangement between Studio Press Nigeria Plc and the holders of its fully paid ordinary shares, with respect to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica