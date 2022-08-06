Shell to resume operations in Imo –Uzodinma

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has said that Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) is set to resume operations in Imo State, after years of exiting the state as a result of insecurity. The Governor declared this after a meeting in Abuja on Friday with the SPDC Chairman and Managing Director, Mr Osagie Okunbor, who attended the meeting with other management officers of the giant oil company.

Uzodimma said: “one of the observations of my administration upon resumption of office was the fact that Shell had been off-site and suspended operations in Imo State as a result of insecurity, vandalism and illegal oil bunkering within the region. “Having restored peace and tranquility along the coastline, today, I met yet again with the Managing Director and Chairman of the oil giant, Osagie Okunbor and I am elated at his assurance and confirmation of the company’s resolve to resume exploration in the state.

“This development is expected to create a ripple effect and economic boost for the growth of local contents within the region and the state at large while contributing to more developmental projects from the government.” Due to the growing insecurity in the area, Shell had temporarily halted the construction of a multi-billion naira Assa North/ Ohaji South Gas Development Project sited in Imo State, which was started in 2019. The project, when completed, has a capacity for 300 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, which is one of the largest domestic gas projects in Nigeria.

