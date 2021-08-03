Business

Shell unveils first female managing director in Nigeria

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

World energy giant, Shell, has named Elohor Aiboni as the Managing Director of its Nigeria deepwater business, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo), with effect from August 1, 2021. Elohor is the first female to lead a Shell exploration company in the over 60 years of Shell’s operations in Nigeria.

She succeeds Bayo Ojulari who retired on July 31, 2021, after five years as SNEPCo’s MD and over 30 years of service in the Shell group. Until this appointment, Elohor was the Bonga Asset Manager responsible for overseeing end-to-end production delivery for Nigeria’s pioneer deep-water Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, Bonga, an offshore asset that has produced over 900 million barrels of oil since it began operations in 2005.

 

“Elohor’s appointment is a product of diligence, competence and commitment to the Shell ideals and core values amidst our strong focus on diversity and inclusion,” Shell’s Senior Vice President for Nigeria, Marno de Jong, said, adding “we take pride in our intention of being one of the most diverse and inclusive organisations in the world, and focus on further improving inclusion and representation in critical areas including gender.”

 

Elohor joins over 300 women in senior leadership positions in the Shell Group representing more than 31 percent of executive positions in the leading global energy company.

 

Her 19-year career in Shell has seen her move from a field engineer to several roles in production operations; project and asset management; operations readiness and assurance.

 

She was at a time the Business Adviser to the Executive Vice President for Shell Sub-Saharan Africa, and had also managed third-party interface across several Shell assets in Nigeria and Kazakhstan.

 

Prior to her role as Bonga Asset Manager, Elohor led production delivery for shallow offshore as Asset Manager for Sea Eagle FPSO in Nigeria’s Niger Delta. Elohor holds a master’s degree in Integrated Environmental Management from the University of Bath, UK and a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from University of Benin, Nigeria.

 

She is passionate about developing talent and leads a diverse team that strive to simplify work processes and pursue continuous improvement.

 

Her leadership of the Bonga team has seen the Asset receive numerous awards, including the CEO HSSE Awards, Upstream Impact Award, and the Asset of the Year Runner up in 2019, in the Shell Group.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

All-new Mercedes-Benz GLS: The S-Class of SUVs now in Nigeria

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

T he all-new Mercedes-Benz GLS is Mercedes-Benz’s largest and most luxurious SUV. It offers more of everything: more space, more comfort and indeed more luxury. Since it was first introduced in 2006 as the GL, the Mercedes-Benz GLS has dominated markets for large sized luxury SUVs all over the world. This new generation of the […]
Business

NSE partners PRI on responsible investingtory

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) will collaborate with the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) to host a webinar on Responsible Investing (RI) and Economic, Social, and Governance (ESG) integration.   Themed, “Responsible Investing: Challenges and Opportunities for the Nigerian Investor,” the webinar which is slated to hold on December 1 will lay the foundation for […]
Business

FG flag-off Gold Processing Cluster in Kogi

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Government on Tuesday carried out the groundbreaking ceremony of the Gold Processing Cluster, located in Mopa, Mopamuro council area of Kogi State. The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Oluwatoyin Akinlade, who led the Federal Government team for the event, said the projects is part of the FG […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica