Shell working to make Nigeria gas hub – Igo Weli

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) yesterday said its companies were working with the Federal Government to build a network of gas plants and pipelines to bring power to the country’s growing industrial and commercial sectors. Therefore, it said it had positioned itself to transform Nigeria into a gas hub within the Gulf of Guinea in line with the Energy Transition sweeping across the globe. Speaking in Yenagoa during the seventh annual public lecture of the Federated Correspondents Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bayelsa State, the Country Head, Corporate Relations for SPDC, Igo Wei, said the company had keyed into the nation’s natural gas expansion programme introduced in 2020 and envisioned to make the country utilise its vast gas resources effectively.

He said: “This infrastructure will also increase the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to meet global demands for power and heating. “In Bayelsa State, Shell Nigeria Gas signed an agreement with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) to provide gas infrastructure to the NCDMB industrial gas park in Polaku. NCDMB estimates the park could generate over 30,000 local employment opportunities.

