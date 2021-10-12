Business

Shell working to make Nigeria gas hub – Igo Weli

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria, (SPDC)  has said that its companies were working with the Federal Government to build a network of gas plants and pipelines to help bring power to Nigeria’s growing industrial and commercial sectors.

It therefore said it has positioned to transform Nigeria into a gas hub within the Gulf of Guinea in line with the Energy Transition sweeping across the globe.

Speaking on Tuesday in Yenagoa during  the 7th Annual Public Lecture of the Federated Correspondents chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Bayelsa State,  the Country Head, Corporate Relations, SPDC, Igo Wei disclosed that the company  has keyed into the nation’s natural gas expansion programme introduced in 2020 envisioned to make the country utilizes its vast gas resources effectively.

He said: “This infrastructure will also increase the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to meet global demands for power and heating.

“In Bayelsa State, Shell Nigeria Gas signed an agreement with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, (NCDMB) to provide gas infrastructure to the NCDMB industrial gas park in Polaku. NCDMB estimates the park could generate over 30,000 local employment opportunities.

“As the only wholly owned Nigerian subsidiary of an international oil company in domestic gas distribution, (Shell Nigeria Gas), SNG, is a symbol of royal dutch shell’s commitment to clean, sustainable energy access and security in Nigeria and across the globe.”

Represented at the occasion by the SPDC’s Government Relations Adviser, Bayelsa,  Owei Bubo, Weli stressed that the Assa North/Ohaji South gas development project in Imo State expected to be one of the largest gas facilities in Nigeria, as well as others located at Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Abia and Rivers states are examples of Shell’s long term commitment to Nigeria.

