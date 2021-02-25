Shell’s $2.7bn ‘oil theft’ case: AITEO seeks committal of bank officials to prison

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of a Federal High Court in Lagos will on March 2, decide whether or not to hear a contempt motion filed by AITEO Eastern E & P Company Ltd against three banks and their officials for disobeying a court order blocking bank accounts of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd.

The judge fixed the date yesterday after hearing submissions by lawyers representing parties in the case on the order in which pending motions should be heard. AITEO’s lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), who led Dapo Olanipekun and Emeka Ezoani both SANs, had filed form 48 against officials of the three banks. Pinheiro told the judge that the alleged contemnors willfully disobeyed the court’s interim orders of January 25, 2021 directing them to block SPDC accounts, for allegedly “interfering, obstructing and/or frustrating compliance with the interim orders.”

AITEO further prayed for an order “directing the Inspector General of Police through his officers to “immediately arrest, detain, investigate and prosecute the respondents for interfering with the course of administration of justice”. Pinheiro told the judge yesterday that out of 20 nominal respondent banks in the case, only the trio had failed to comply with the order. Shell’s lawyer, Adewale Atake (SAN) was however opposed to the hearing of the contempt motion. He informed the court of his pending motion seeking to stay proceedings and referring the case to Arbitration.

He also informed judge that he had filed another motion that the interim order be discharged and he urged the court to hear his application first. Atake made an oral application that the Mareva order be varied, on the ground that it had imposed “hardship” on Shell and even the Federal Government. He said there was a danger that the oil giant could not pay workers’ salaries, and contractors would not be able to execute contracts

