Shelter Afrique to invest N20bn in Lagos housing sector

Shelter Afrique has pledged to invest N20 billion in the Lagos housing sector. The firm said it was poised to also help the state tackle housing challenges and the deficit was estimat-ed to be about 17 million. The acting Managing Director, Shelter Afrique, Mr Kinsley Muwowo, said this at the Lagos State Ministry of Housing. He said: “We are ready to embark on the housing projects. Each of our projects won’t be less than 1000 units.

So long as the state is ready for us, they give us land, and our team is ready for the large scale project. We raise money not only in the Nigerian capital market, we raise money globally once we are investing on a good project and the good project is affordable housing. We don’t provide housing for those who easily go to the bank; we are looking for the common person. Our target is the provision of housing for the common people.” Muwowo said the firm is set to begin a housing project which is not less than 1000 units in each location of its projects, adding that the firm is especially committed to the urban development and the housing sector.

He said that the state is ready for them in the drive to provide affordable housing for the common people. He added that Shelter Afrique had raised the bond of N40bn initially and was raising another one of N160bn for the project, adding that the firm was at the stage of reaching out to the state on the partnership in the provision of other amenities that enhance the delivery of the project.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...