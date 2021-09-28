Shelter as motivation for security personnel

The Department of State Services (DSS) has witnessed infrastructure revolution in the last one year. EMMANUEL ONANI reports

Shelter, no doubt, remains a motivating factor in work environments. Little wonder that the American psychologist, Abraham Maslow, in his Hierarchy of Needs, listed it among physiological needs and the first desires of human beings.

It is, therefore, a given that productivity is increased in an environment with a motivated workforce, especially where staff can boast of decent accommodations that provide comfort and relaxation.

It was, perhaps, in recognition of this all important organisational tool, that the Director-General, Department of State Services (DGSS), Mr. Yusuf Bichi, undertook a “housing revolution” in the last one year. It has also helped to bridge the housing deficit in the country.

Across the thirty seven commands, as well as the National Headquarters in Abuja, the DGSS has continued to build staff capacity through infrastructure development, among other strides.

According to personnel, the ongoing housing revolution is a defining characteristic of Bichi’s staff-centred leadership style, which has continued in the last three years of leading the foremost domestic intelligence agency.

Spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, who took Inside Abuja through the achievements of the Spymaster between September 13 of 2020,and now, said: “The acquisition of new structures and extensive renovation of dilapidated ones (are meant) to address staff accommodation challenges across states.”

Afunanya said: “Landscaping and beautification of the National Headquarters”, also referred to as “Yellow House”, was not left out, in demonstration of a sense of aesthetics.

He said the achievements were an accentuation of his vision, which is “… to create a friendly work environment, enhance staff capacity through training and welfare as well as ensure that the DSS remains a democratically compliant intelligence agency in Nigeria.”

He said: “The appointment of Yusuf Magaji Bichi on 13th September, 2018 as the Director General of the Department of State Services (DGSS) marked the beginning of diverse transformations in every state of the prestigious Intelligence Organisation.

“A man of valour and empathy, the DGSS has shown exemplary leadership that has continued to elevate the Service to a higher realm of organizational change and development.

“Since taking over the mantle of lead ership, he, as a man of stellar qualities, has undoubtedly channelled his peculiar traits into achieving outstanding and remarkable feats for the Service. His operational dexterity is exemplified in the ways he has managed the many threats confronting the country. “Determined to lift the Service higher,, he has pursued rapid human and material development. To him, the contribution of every staff matters.

“The DG has continued to build staff capacity through infrastructure, training and strategic partnership. “He provides conducive work environment that helps staff to be at their best.

He promotes interagency collaboration and also ensures retired personnel are taken care of. These are in an effort to uphold the statutory role of the Service.”

One of the beneficiaries of the houses, said that of the many strides recorded by the Service under its current leadership, the most remarkable is the sense of improved welfare among personnel.

“This is most evident in the tremendous efforts to bridge housing deficit, particularly within the FCT and other states with pronounced need for staff accommodation.

The steps taken so far have indicated only more positives to emerge in other aspects going forward,” he said.

