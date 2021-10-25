Shelve one-week sit-at-home to avert emergency rule in Anambra – S’East CSOs beg IPOB

Kenneth Ofoma and Chimobi Ucheme, Enugu

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations in the South East has warned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) against carrying out its proposed one-week sit-at-home order in the region from November 4.

The coalition said the action may lead to dire consequences including truncation of the Anambra guber elections slated for November 6, and possible declaration of a state of emergency in the state.

Recall that the pro-Biafra secessionist group, IPOB, had through its Director of Publicity, Emma Powerful, a few days ago threatened that the group would declare a one-week sit-at-home from November 4 if their detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not unconditionally released on or before that day.

Kanu, who is currently standing trial for treasonable felony, was brought to court last Thursday where he took a plea of not guilty of the seven-count amended charges, and the matter adjourned to November 10 by the trial judge, Binta Nyako.

But addressing a conference in Enugu, Sunday, the civil society coalition explained that if the election did not hold as scheduled, it could translate to a total breakdown of law and order, and possible imposition of emergency rule by the Federal Government.

The leader of the coalition and Board Chairman, International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, Emeka Umeagbalasi, warned: “If we fail in the Anambra election, it is going to be a nomadic rainforest state.”

Umeagbalasi, flanked by leaders of the coalition, including Prof. Jerry Chukwuokolo, Comrade Aloysius Attah and Dr. Dr. Kelechi Okezie, appealed to the leaders of IPOB and other pro-Biafra agitators to rescind the sit-at-home order so that they would not create a repeat of what happened in Imo State.

Like this: Like Loading...