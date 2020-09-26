Shelve strike, Governors’ Forum pleads with labour

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has pleaded with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to shelve its planned strike and participate in broad consultation with the various stakeholders.

The governors made the call in a communiqué issued after dialogue between representatives of the forum and union, which took place in the Abuja residence of NGF Chairman and Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti on Saturday.

The meeting was held to resolve the impasse occasioned by the threat by workers to embark on industrial action if the Federal Government did not rescind the decision to increase the pump price of petroleum product and electricity tariff.

The meeting was attended by the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba; accompanied by the TUC President Quadri Olaleye and the NLC General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboajah as well as NGF Director-General, Mr Asishana Okauru.

Fayemi said that the governors decided to wade into the on-going negotiations with a view to broadening consultations and assisting to bring the impasse to an end, hence averting the impending strike.

He said that the timing of the action was inauspicious and could aggravate an already worsening situation if not averted.

“No one conversant with the prevailing situation in the country would disagree with labour and its demands,” he said.

He, however, pleaded that the governors be given time to consult more broadly with the various stakeholders, including the secretary to the government of the federation, the vice president and the president.

He said that the consultation would be top priority for the NGF, as he promised to immediately visit the presidency after the meeting.

Fayemi expressed hope that the gesture from the governors would also energise the leadership of labour to put a hold on their planned action.

On his part, the NLC President, Wabba while commending the efforts by Fayemi at ensuring that sanity returns to the negotiation table, said the Federal Government violated the “time-tested global process” of dialogue.

Wabba said that when the cost of PMS rises, the cost of everything in the country rises with it.

“I praise you for showing a good grasp of this matter.

“I believe that if they had widened the mechanism for consultation and involved people like you, we wouldn’t have come to this,” Wabba said.

Like this: Like Loading...