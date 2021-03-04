Shema: Nigerians must not allow kidnappers, bandits to thrive

A former governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema, has urged Nigerians to work together against insurgents, kidnappers and bandits who continue to threaten the country’s peace and unity. Shema, who made the call yesterday before inaugurating the reconstructed Chief Ferdinand Alabaraba Crescent and Opobo Crescent in GRA Phase 2, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said most Nigerians have become preoccupied with their disagreement in the political sphere and seem to have ignored the danger criminal elements posed to national life.

“Nigerians must come together in this period of insecurity. We must not give the bandits, the kidnappers and the Boko Haram the opportunity to have a field day while Nigerians are fighting and arguing with each other. “We must come together, join hands together for the purpose of Nigeria and Nigerians. My word of caution here is that we cannot allow criminal elements to overtake our national life.

“So, I am calling on all stakeholders across the nation to join hands together to end this threat to our national well-being.” The former Katsina State Governor noted the huge investment the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has made in ensuring food security in the state. He said focusing on agriculture and using it to engage the youths was another milestone of success secured in the development of Rivers State and its people. “Huge investment has gone into infrastructural development; both soft and hard infrastructure. You are also working hard on food security.

“You’re doing this cassava facility for youths to be trained there. We need to focus heavily on agriculture for our youths to benefit and grow in modern skill of infrastructural development in Rivers State and Nigeria.” Shema also commended Wike for consistently developing critical infrastructure, changing the landscape of the state and making life comfortable for the people. “Rivers State, since you became governor, is experiencing changes in terms of development. The list goes on because you have touched all sectors.” On his part, Wike said his administration was making its modest contribution towards restoring the Garden City status of Port Harcourt.

