Shenhua insist Ighalo must return after Man United loan

Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua are bracing themselves up for the return of Odion Ighalo to the club. Ighalo’s loan deal at Manchester United ends next month and Man United are not interested in further agreement for the player. English tabloid Daily Star, reported that Ighalo won’t be joining another team in January and will return to his parent club in China at the end of the current deal which expires in January 31. After a dream career move to Old Trafford last season, Ighalo has failed to hold down a regular shirt this season. The Nigerian has dropped further down the team’s Strike options under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who prefers Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Edison Cavani and Mason Greenwood in that order. Ighalo is now expected to depart Old Trafford next month, he made just 12 appearances in the league and failed to score a goal.
NFF mourns U15 boys’ Coach, Danladi Nasidi
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has consoled the family of the Head Coach of the U15 Boys’ National Team (Future Eagles), Mr. Danladi Nasidi who died in the early hours of Wednesday and buried same day. Chairman of the NFF Technical and Development Committee, Alhaji Yusuf Ahmed ‘Fresh’ paid glowing tributes to the one-time assistant […]
Corruption in Nigerian league almost forced me out of sports –Olopade
The CEO of Nilayo Sports, Bukola Olopade, who has been organising Road Races in the country in a recent interview on a Whatsapp group, FUBS, and monitored by CHARLES OGUNDIYA has stated that former president of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Solomon Ogba, galvanised him into organising marathon. Excerpts… Why did you fall in love […]
EPL: Deflected Jimenez strike earns Wolves win at Leeds
…as West Brom/Burnley play first goalless draw Raul Jimenez scored with a deflected shot as Wolves hit Leeds with a sucker-punch to earn victory at Elland Road. The promoted side dominated possession in the first half, had nine efforts on goal and had a Patrick Bamford headed effort ruled out for offside. Wolves only managed […]
