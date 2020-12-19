Shenhua insist Ighalo must return after Man United loan

Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua are bracing themselves up for the return of Odion Ighalo to the club. Ighalo’s loan deal at Manchester United ends next month and Man United are not interested in further agreement for the player. English tabloid Daily Star, reported that Ighalo won’t be joining another team in January and will return to his parent club in China at the end of the current deal which expires in January 31. After a dream career move to Old Trafford last season, Ighalo has failed to hold down a regular shirt this season. The Nigerian has dropped further down the team’s Strike options under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who prefers Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Edison Cavani and Mason Greenwood in that order. Ighalo is now expected to depart Old Trafford next month, he made just 12 appearances in the league and failed to score a goal.

