Sheraton Abuja Hotel unfolds Ramadan offerings

Sheraton Abuja Hotel has unveiled enticing packages for the Muslim faithful during the Holy month of Ramadan as way of fostering bonding, encouraging family time, connecting with friends and inspiring renewed energy. According to the hotel manager, Grace Acheampong, “we are happy and eager to welcome all our guests and loyal patrons to experience the ambience of our hotel during this holy month of Ramadan.

‘‘Our customers are guaranteed an enriching dining experience, for those breaking the fast or friends joining in. You are sure to enjoy a delicious spread from our traditional Iftar buffet, featuring live cooking stations and an inspiringly Suhoor menu, throughout the Holy season at our renowned Papillon Restaurant.’’

She hotel, she said: ‘‘Has worked passionately to curate dedicated spaces that reflect the mood and ambience of the fasting season. We have created elevated spaces for relaxation and prayer where our guests will be able to view live proceedings from Mecca.

‘‘Our all – day dining intercontinental restaurant, Papillon will feature traditional selections of Arabic and African Iftar favourites alongside a global variety to accompany the theme of the season. Meals for children under six years of age are complimentary. ‘‘We truly have “gone beyond” in our efforts to ensure our guests experience a most renewing Ramadan Kareem. There is something for everyone this Holy season. We look forward to welcoming all our clients to share this special month with us and enrich the spirit.’’

