Sheraton Abuja Hotel

The Abuja – based hotel offers dedicated and enriching world class services throughout the holy season. According to the General Manger of the hotel, Grace Acheampong: “We are honoured to join our Muslim faithful worldwide and observe this holy season of fasting, prayer, reflection, charity and community. “Our teams are passionate about delivering an experience that truly embraces the spirit of the Holy month of Ramadan; our patrons, friends and families are guaranteed enriching moments and fulfilling dining experiences at each touch point. Our teams have carefully planned an inspiringly Suhoor menu which commences as early as 3am daily throughout the Holy month.

‘‘For those breaking the fast or friends joining in, you are sure to enjoy a delicious traditional Iftar buffet spread served from live cooking stations to indoor options. The hotel will pay homage to a variety of Iftar culinary tastes and traditions at our renowned Papillon Restaurant. ‘‘Papillon Restaurant will feature traditional selections of Arabic and African Iftar favourites alongside a global variety to accompany the theme of the season.

Our special buffet is moderately priced and we look forward to welcoming families and friends. ‘‘This Ramadan month our Guests are guaranteed a restful stay, considerable savings and a lineup of memorable experiences for the months to come.

