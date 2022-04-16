Travel & Tourism

Sheraton Abuja Hotel

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Abuja – based hotel offers dedicated and enriching world class services throughout the holy season. According to the General Manger of the hotel, Grace Acheampong: “We are honoured to join our Muslim faithful worldwide and observe this holy season of fasting, prayer, reflection, charity and community. “Our teams are passionate about delivering an experience that truly embraces the spirit of the Holy month of Ramadan; our patrons, friends and families are guaranteed enriching moments and fulfilling dining experiences at each touch point. Our teams have carefully planned an inspiringly Suhoor menu which commences as early as 3am daily throughout the Holy month.

‘‘For those breaking the fast or friends joining in, you are sure to enjoy a delicious traditional Iftar buffet spread served from live cooking stations to indoor options. The hotel will pay homage to a variety of Iftar culinary tastes and traditions at our renowned Papillon Restaurant. ‘‘Papillon Restaurant will feature traditional selections of Arabic and African Iftar favourites alongside a global variety to accompany the theme of the season.

Our special buffet is moderately priced and we look forward to welcoming families and friends. ‘‘This Ramadan month our Guests are guaranteed a restful stay, considerable savings and a lineup of memorable experiences for the months to come.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Nigeria still attractive to tourists despite COVID -19, insecurity, says Amachree

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Business mogul and Father of Nigerian Tourism, Chief Mike Amachree, has said that despite the COVID -19 global pandemic, current difficulties in international travels, and insecurity in some parts of the country, Nigeria is still very much an attractive destination to tourists. Amachree said his position on Nigerian tourism prospect is borne out of his […]
Travel & Tourism

World’s best destinations in 2021

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Tripadvisor has released its Travellers’ Choice Awards for most sought after global destinations in 2021. The list ranges from lesser – known cities to new escapes; these places are on the up and up list. Majorca, Balearic Islands Attracting visitors from all parts of the world, Majorca is a dreamy island destination in the Mediterranean […]
Travel & Tourism

ERELU FUNMI ROTIBA: A lifetime romance with culture, travel

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Erelu Funmi Rotiba, chief executive officer of Special Tours and Travels Limited and Imperial House of Culture, spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA of her sojourn in the world of tourism and her life time commitment to putting Nigerian tourism on the global tourism map Background Young, adorable and pretty, with a unique personality and dress […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica