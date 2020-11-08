Sheraton Hotel Lagos land not revoked, says Ikeja Hotel Plc

Owners of Sheraton Hotel Lagos, Ikeja Hotel Plc, have doused fears over the hotel following news making the rounds that the land on which the hotel stands on Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja had been revoked by the Lagos State government.

In a press statement by the group, it urged the public and guests of the hotels as well as all its service providers to disregard the news as it is not correct, stating that the media houses (not this media) flying with the news misconstrue its earlier statement over its land on Opebi George, belonging to one of its subsidiaries, Charles Hampton, that was revoked by the state government, which could cost it a N4.63 billion loss.

In a statement to the Nigeria Stock Exchange last week to clarify the issue, the group said the land in Opebi Gorge is not connected with Sheraton Lagos Hotel nor the land on which the hotel is situated. “It has come to our notice that our statement to the Nigeria Stock Exchange in our bid to provide the market with full information on the developments in our group was misconstrued and misinterpreted by some sections of the press,’’ said the group.

“Please note that our press release on November 3, 2020 to the Exchange is to disclose that the land in Opebi Gorge belonging to Charles Hampton Limited which is a subsidiary of Ikeja Hotel Plc, is the land in question.

The notice of revocation from the Lagos State Government on the said land in Opebi Gorge has nothing to do with Sheraton Lagos Hotel or the land on which the Hotel is situated.” Ikeja Hotel Plc said it was informed of this development in a letter from the state government dated Thursday, October 15, 2020, for the land situated at Opebi Gorge, Ikeja.

However, it said that a legal action has already been taken against the Lagos State government on the matter. It further lamented that this situation communicated to the NSE was, however, misconstrued by the media to mean that Sheraton Lagos Hotel was in murky waters as a result of the said land revocation by the state government.

The group also noted that the loss after tax of N1.4 billion it recorded in the third quarter of 2020 was due to the continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the hospitality sector. In its reaction to the development, the management of the hotel maintained the same stance as Ikeja Hotel Plc, noting that the hotel is in no way affected by the revocation order as it is not connected to the Opebi George land of Charles Hampton.

A terse statement from the Multi Property Director Communications, (Marriott International Hotel), Nigeria, Nanji Tyem, simply said: “The revocation notice has nothing to do with Sheraton Lagos Hotel or the land on which the hotel is situated.”

