Sheraton Hotels in Nigeria unveils delicious meals, deals, loads of fun for Christmas

Sheraton Lagos Hotel and Sheraton Hotel have pledged to deliver a memorable Christmas experience this season to their guests, ending the year 2020 on a magical note. Speaking on the packages for the Yuletide, the Cluster General Manager, Rex A.G. Nijhof, said: “2020 has been a difficult year and our Sheraton hotels in Nigeria want to spread Christmas cheer from discounted room rate offers to culinary delights, there will be something for everyone. At Sheraton Lagos Hotel, we commenced the festive season with a Christmas lighting cocktail which saw the hotel’s dazzling decorations come to life with our loyal Marriott Bonvoy members connecting and enjoying bite size selections from our Christmas menu and sampling our delicious cakes with the intent to order later.

Going forward, Loyal Customers and Patrons will enjoy our discounted room rates till January 17, 2021.This special rate will include buffet breakfast for two adults, and welcome drink on arrival and more. Christmas meals will start off with a special breakfast on December 25, followed with a spectacular Christmas day gala buffet lunch and a scrumptious Christmas day dinner. Boxing Day offerings include breakfast, lunch and dinner. While New Year’s Eve gala buffet dinner, inclusive of select non-alcoholic beverages all with a glass of champagne at 12midnight to light up the New Year.

On New Year day, guests will also be treated to special culinary experience during the first breakfast, lunch and dinner of the year with a live band at the hotel’s the Pumpkin Leaf restaurant. Also on offer will be traditional Christmas cakes to be enjoyed with friends, family and loved ones throughout the season. In the spirit of the Yuletide cheer, the hotel will team up with a local orphanage to bring three days of spirit lifting Christmas caroling for between December 23 and 25. While at Sheraton Abuja Hotel, the general manager said: ‘‘We will reinforce the excitement of the season with special packages.

Patrons are encouraged to book stays from December 18 to January 2021. The offerings include family packages with free buffet breakfast, kid’s meals, and free access to recreational facilities. According to Nijhof, ‘‘all patrons coming over Christmas to dine will savour our hearty Christmas day lunch at the Papillon Restaurant, which include a refreshing bottle of water and an energising bottle of soft drink. While New Year lunch well also be inclusive of a refreshing bottle of water and an energising bottle of soft drink. Luigi’s Italian Restaurant will offer favourite pastas, pizzas and a whole selection of delicious gourmet meals. Children will also enjoy the hotel’s illuminating ambience, Kiddies Christmas vile at the lobby which is open for December birthday celebrants and lots of tasty kid’s favourites and a delightful Christmas Ginger bread house at the lobby.

‘‘We encourage all to come through our doors and revitalise themselves through our illuminating Christmas because we are sure that it will be a very merry Christmas for all,’’ said the general manager, adding that: ‘‘At Sheraton, the world comes together and infuses the energy of our guests coming into our spaces.

