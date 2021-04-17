Sheraton Lagos Hotel gets first female manager

Grace Acheampong has been appointed as the first female manager of Sheraton Lagos Hotel, making history as not the only first female head of the hotel but also as the first West African to rise to the exalted position of the head of the over 30 years old hotel management team.

The new appointment was made public by the Cluster General Manager for Marriott Hotels in Nigeria, which consist Sheraton Lagos Hotel and Sheraton Abuja Hotel, Rex Nijhof, who also doubles as the general manager of Sheraton Abuja Hotel. According to him: “Grace Acheampong is not new to the hospitality industry as she has held a number of leadership positions at numerous hotels within the Marriott Family. Notably, Newark, Westchester, Princeton and Accra Marriott. Acheampong joined Newark Liberty International Airport Marriott as restaurant supervisor in 1990 where her Marriott Journey started with various promotions within the group.

She also made significant impact as restaurant manager at Westchester Marriott while at Princeton Marriott she did an outstanding job as director of restaurants as well as the director of services. As director of human resources at the Accra Marriott, Acheampong nurtured the team through their numerous successes. Often known as warm and friendly while at the same time focused, she has always led by example and has also shown innovative ways in dealing with associate, strategy, quality and guest service.

Her journey and impact also extended beyond Marriott Hotels as she managed an array of significant hotel operations with Golden Beach Hotels as well as Best Western Hotels and Resorts. She is not only known for her qualifications and knowledge about the industry but her zeal for hard work and her can do attitude. Among her numerous attributes is the ability to nurture valuable relationships with associates and customers, ensure guest service per excellence and curate innovation. Nijhof noted that: ‘‘Her experience stands her in good position for this new assignment as she will undoubtedly add extensive value to our hotel and forge a positive business path.

She hails from Accra, Ghana and has proved herself by her service in the hospitality industry over the years, with 15 years spent so far with the Marriott family. A mother of three children; two girls and a boy, she loves to recreate with a good book, some time in her garden or visiting with family and friends.

