Sheraton Lagos Hotel reopens La Giara Italian Restaurant

Lovers of fine dining and Italian cuisines now have a place to indulge their taste buds as Sheraton Lagos Hotel has reopened its La Giara Italian Restaurant after it was short down for remake in line with the new vision of providing the best spot in the city for people to not only to enjoy good meals but to lounge and network. The Cluster Manager of the hotel, Rex A. J. Nijhof, expressed delight in the reopening of the restaurant, saying it is a world class beater: “Our Italian restaurant brings to life the various eclectic flavours of Italy with the restaurant’s unique offerings, distinct rustic ambience and an open kitchen design which allows aromas to emanate and tease diners who arrive to savour the exquisite food that excites the taste buds.”

He further stated that: “La Giara is set to cater and serve our teeming food savvy Lagosians comprising families who love to bond over a memorable meal, Italian food enthusiasts looking for a great taste of Italy as well as upscale travellers ready to have that much deserved top notch gourmet meal. “We are looking forward to welcoming our esteemed patrons as they try out our Quattro Formaggi; a delicious Pizza recipe made with 4 different types of cheese or those willing to indulge in our CarréD’agnelloinCrosta Di Erbe; a good rack of tasty lamb in herb crust.

‘‘La Giara restaurant equally boasts of an inspiring variety of Risotto dishes – ranging from the rich Funghi dish we specialise in, to our Aragosta dish simmered in Lobster bisque and lobster tail meat. It is indeed the resonating talk of the city that we offer the best Lasagna dish in town.

