Sherifat Aregbesola pampered by husband as she turns 60

Immediate past Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbeshola, who steers the ship of the nation with the President in a capacity as the Minister of Interior, doesn’t have a record of one who is in the habit of throwing parties.

But recently, in honour of a woman close to his heart, the amiable minister went out of his way to organise a moderate but classy birthday anniversary befitting for a worthy woman, his wife, Sherifat Aregbeshola who turned 60 recently.

Aregbeshola, on his wife’s birthday penultimate Thursday, took to his social media page to eulogized her, using words that says it all about why he must have been compelled to pamper the his wife on her special day.

“On this special day, I celebrate you. I’m a blessed man because I have you in my life. Happy birthday, darling! You are a pillar of support to me,” Rauf wrote. Rauf, days ago, invited guests to his GRA, Ikeja residence, all in the honor of his lovely wife who was celebrating her Diamond Jubilee anniversary.

Achieving its purpose, the birthday girl was left in the awe of the show of love, encomium poured on her, as well as the car gift from her husband.

Making the event tick was the presence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Chief of Staff to Governor Sanwo- Olu, Tayo Ayinde, as well as former Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Oluranti Adebule, to mention a few.

The former first lady of Osun State, who was born in 1960, in Kaduna, is a graduate of catering and hotel management from the Lagos State Polytechnic.

She has professional experience in industries including hospitality, print, aviation and education sectors.

