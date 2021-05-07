News

Sheriff Deputies MD, Dr. Anyasi deserves our fellowship award – ISPRM

LAGOS-The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive officer, Sheriff Deputies limited, a security outfit known for competency has been honoured with a Fellow by the Institute of Strategic Procurement and Resources Management, (ISPRM) at the weekend.

The short ceremony which was held during a courtesy call by the top executives of the Institute led by its President, Mr. Azubuike Casmir, who is also the MD/CEO, AfriGlobal Insurance Brokers Limited and, the Registrar, Dr. Eric Aigbe, noted why the award became necessary for Dr. Anyasi.

In his address, Azubuike expressed confidence on Dr. Anyasi’s landmark achievements and innovation in the security business, stressing the importance of the award. “The Institute, having gone through your veritable profile and accomplishments, decided to simply recognise you as a fellow, hoping that you will keep the ethnics and the values of the Institute.

Indeed, we have seen your simplicity and zeal for greater growth and development to the Nigerian Economy” He reiterated that procurement is essential in any far reaching development of any nation, because it enhances better capacity building and resources control, and also help for business and contract opportunities. Corroborating this is Aigbe, who hinted that the Institute, projects men and women’s dream towards better business ventures through trainings and development, including resources management and implementation. The duo later charged the recipient to take advantage of the fellow to partner for greater development.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Anyasi expressed deep appreciation, stressing that, the golden opportunity provided for him will be efficiently utilized. Stressing further that Procurement process is very important of any bid or contract experience as it concerns quotation in Nigeria. “Given this fellow gives me the opportunity to share ideas and work partly for knowledge increase and training capacity and development. We hope to partner towards the growth of both organization and Nigerian people in general. Sheriff Deputies limited have done well in security management and resources management.  At the fellowship conferment include today in Gbadaga, include, Gabriel Fagbohun, Deputy Registrar of the Institute and other members.

