Sheriff hosts Red Devils, other Europa League games set to broadcast on DStv, GOtv

Moldovan champions, Sheriff Tiraspol will host Manchester United on Thursday for matchday 2 of Group E in the 2022/23 Europa League season showing on SuperSport. The Red Devils lost their group opener last week against Real Sociedad courtesy of a controversial penalty converted by Brais Mendez. They face an uphill task of overturning their tide in the group where they are currently placed third if they hope to secure a direct slot to the Round of 16. United Manager, Erik Ten Hag is aware of the threat the Moldovan team poses and he will be leaving no stone unturned. “..

Sheriff beat Real Madrid last year, so they must be good. We have to be really well prepared to do well in this competition,” he said while reacting to the group’s draw last month. Sheriff Tirapol sits at the top of the group after defeating Omonoia 3-0 last week. They can strengthen their grip on the position with another giant-killing victory over Manchester United.

The game will be live on SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 202) and Go Football (GOtv channel 31) at 5:45pm. Other Europa League games include Monaco vs Ferencvarosi on SuperSport La Liga (DStv channel 204 and GOtv channel 32) at 5:45, Midtjylland vs Lazio on SuperSport Variety 3 (DStv channel 208) and GO Select 1 (channel 33) at 5:45pm, Roma vs HJK Helsinki on SuperSport La Liga (DStv channel 204 and GOtv channel 32) at 8:00pm and Real Betis vs Ludogorets on SuperSport Variety 3 (DStv channel 208) and GO Select 1 (channel 33) at 8:00pm.

 

