Sheriff: l left N69bn as governor of Borno State for my successor

Former governor of Borno State and a National Chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, on Friday said he left over N69 billion in the state for his successor. Sheriff stated this at a press briefing in Abuja on his Chairmanship ambition, adding that he is not interested to contest presidential election, but National chairmanship of the party.

He said that the media should disregard any story linking him to presidential ambition. He said, “so many insinuations are going around that Ali Modu Sheriff is not looking for chairmanship, he wants to be the presidential candidate.

Please, I want to put it on record today, I am not looking for presidency. I am looking for a national chairmanship position so that I could lead the party to victory. “I want to lead a campaign like what we did to 2014 to make sure that our father and leader (Buhari) hand over power to another APC man as a President. If I want to be President, I am not afraid of anybody but I don’t want to be president but National Chairman.” When told that the party might have zoned the national chairmanship to the north central geo-political zone, the chairmanship hopeful maintained that the party was yet to come up with any zoning arrangement.

