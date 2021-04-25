Body & Soul

Sheriff Salaudeen celebrates 10th anniversary

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The man behind the success stories of many A list music stars, Sheriff Salaudeen is celebrating a decade of impactful entertainment.

 

Music Plugger, Sheriff Olaitan Salaudeen, is the brain behind leading musical promotion outfit, MuchMusic LessTalk (MMLT) Promotions and he disclosed that despite the challenges that comes with the job; working tirelessly in the last ten years is quite commendable and worthy of celebration.

 

Speaking exclusively to the media, Olaitan noted that what began as a one man business has since evolved into a well structured company that offer a wide range of media services.

 

“During these ten years, our clients as well as our company have experienced a phenomenal rate of growth as we can now boast of exceptional team of staff members who passionately support clients with Public relations, Publicity, Media Relations, Repertoire, Artiste Management and more, ” he said.

 

His company has played a significant role in building names for so many artistes like Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, Ycee, Small Doctor, and Fireboy DML.

 

We have also worked with Olamide, 9ice, Reminisce, Dbanj, Burna Boy, Waje, Korede Bello, MayD, and Vector amongst many others. On the need for musical promotion, Olaitan highlighted that a good work of art deserves the right and accurate push and as such the more reason why talent needs to promote their music serious.

 

Speaking further he highlighted that this year, Fireboy DML won 5 awards at the just concluded Headies Awards 2020 and as such winning such laurels gives us accolade to maintain our exceptional quality of service for our artistes.

 

Sheriff Olaitan Salaudeen however added that the entire team is incredibly thankful to the Olamide led YBNL family for staying through in past 10years as result of our passion to yield result always in all that we do.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

In my time, we took pride in our totality as women –Agatha Edo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  It’s mother’s day celebration and we like to hear from a mother and a great woman how important a woman is to the society? The importance of a woman to the society can be found in nature herself. Nature replenishes and takes care of all the needs of the society. Right from Creation, God […]
Body & Soul

Olabisi Sanni berths with ‘Lekki FM’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ardent followers of Celeb Lounge will recall it was served sometime back that celebrated on air personality; Olabisi Sanni had quit her position as the head of programs at Ikorodu based popular radio station, Tungba FM.   The sudden resignation of the slim beautiful lady, Olabisi was found to be shocking by many and this […]
Body & Soul

Oluwapelumi, Sa’adatu, Ngozi win big at Mr and Most Elegant Girl in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Twenty-five-year-old Osalusi Christopher Oluwapelumi and 24-year-old Momoh Sa’adatu are the winners of the 2020 Mr and Most Elegant Girl In Nigeria pageant.   In an elaborate event at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, Miss Momoh Sa’adatu, who hails from Benue State and a student of the Social Development Department in Plateau State Polytechnic, beat not less […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica