Shetima, qualified, competent as VP, says Ganduje

Muhammad Kabir, KANO Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has congratulated Senator Kashim Shetima over his nomination as vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential  election. The governor, in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, described Shetima as highly quick-witted and prepared for the office of vice president. Ganduje noted that during the pre-presidential primaries campaign, he shared common experience with Shettima who played a major role and brought to fore his qualification, competence and exposure. He expressed confidence that the representative of Borno Central Senatorial District and a former twoterm governor of Borno State is a good choice capable of working with the presidential candidate to take Nigeria to greater heights. The governor commended the APC standardbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmad Tinubu, for making a choice in Shetima, and described combination as an assurance for the success of the party at the polls.

 

