Shettima: Between APC chair and next VP post

Posted on Author Inuwa Bwala

Given the precarious security situation in most parts of Nigeria today, some people may consider it uncharitable to discuss political issues, especially the politics of 2023.

 

Security therefore has tended to dominate national discourse. But even if we shy away from discussing it, the reality shall still stare us in the face, to the effect that, the peace we lack is as a result of lack of justice from our political leaders.

 

If that is the case, we should put political discourse on the front burner, so as to make Nigerians circumspect in choosing who should be our leaders in the next dispensation and those who should constitute the team.

 

While musing over this, what readily comes to my mind is the choice of the next President of Nigeria. I have heard debates on who should be and where should the next President come from. And much as I concede to the argument, that our laws do not recognize zoning or power rotation as a formula for power sharing, I am not oblivious of the fact that, in our quest for peace and justice, we must accommodate certain extra constitutional considerations in power sharing: if only so that there will be peace and justice.

 

The acceptable narrative in political discourse is that which concedes the next Presidency to the southern part of the country. Just minded Nigerians argue that, unless this is done, we might end up multiplying our national malady.

 

If my guess is right therefore, the leadership of Nigerian major political parties has resolved to give their Presidential tickets to the southern part of the country.

 

Irrespective of whether, the issue of zoning or rotation is contained in the constitution of political parties or that of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the spirit of fair play, justice and equity presupposes that the North should allow the South, to come in when President Muhammadu Buhari serves out his tenure in 2023.

 

What one cannot guess for now is who it is going to be. There is already a coterie of aspirants being touted as the likely dark horses. But while people discuss the possible presidential hopefuls, nobody seems to be talking about the possible next Vice President. We cannot disregard the office of the Vice President and the likely occupant.

The North parades capable hands, who could be the Vice President. But if quality is what to look out for in sifting the possible choices, one man who readily comes to mind is former Borno State Governor, now Senator of the Federal Republic, Kashim Shettima.

 

Not quite long ago, I was amongst those who mooted the idea of making Shettima the National Chairman of his party, the APC. And people may wonder why I have been arguing in favor of Shettima to be tested with higher responsibilities.

 

After my last piece, Kashim Shettima told me he is contented as a Senator and he has no further ambition, but I insist that, failing to test him with higher responsibilities could be a great disservice to the country, as his potentials, his tact and intellect are apt for usage in resolving some of our national problems.

 

As his contemporary, I make haste to say that, in the annals of leadership amongst the younger generation in Nigeria, Shettima epitomises our dream personality. And having worked with him in the same cabinet and under him as a commissioner, I am in good standing to recommend Kashim Shettima, as a vice Presidential material.

 

Perhaps, the choice of Kashim Shettima from amongst other commissioners, just like the choice of his successor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, had a divine lining, in exposing the leadership qualities in them.

 

Shettima stands shoulders high above those who bandy their candidature today, even without any antecedents. I think Nigerians should give him a trial: if not as the National Chairman of the APC, then as the next Vice President of Nigeria. May we pull off the wool from our eyes to see the need for it.

