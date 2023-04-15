Shettima holds brief for Tinubu

The Vice President- elect, Senator Kashim Shettima is currently holding brief for his boss, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is out of the country. This is coming just as speculations are rife to suggest that pressure is being mounted on him to back a candidate from the North West for the post of Senate President in what many stakeholders in the North believe will make him shore up his support base in the region. This is coming just as sources in the know say Shettima is disposed to backing a Southerner for the nation’s number three job. Sources told Saturday Telegraph that the former Borno State governor has been holding a series of meetings on behalf of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who is currently outside the country for some time. As at the last count, two returning senators from the North West have indicated their desire to replace the current holder, Ahmed Lawan and they are Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara West), Jubril Barau (Kano North). The source however stated that “It is not clear which one of them has the support of Shettima but he is not openly opposing any of them for fear of political backlash. “All I know is that the Vice President-elect is giving his tacit support for the emergence of a Senate President from the North West. He is doing so for two reasons, one to shore up his support base and two trying not to be seen as working against Northern interests by stakeholders in the North. You know the way things work here,” a source close to the party said. Our correspondent gathered from the source who pleaded not to be named and added that the decision isn’t at the instance of Shettima but that he is only playing safe so as not to be seen as working against the tide. His initial reticence was due to sharp division amongst APC stakeholders in the region to concede the seat to other zones of the country in view of the current political reality in the country which might make it somewhat difficult for the North West to produce Lawan’s successor. Recently, the APC’s National Vice Chairman for the North West, Mallam Salihu Lukman had in a statement urged stakeholders in the zone to prevail on Barau and Yari to withdraw from the race citing what he termed “the need to ensure balance and fairness.” Another highly placed APC chieftain who pleaded anonymity told one of our correspondents that the Vice President-elect is actually disposed to having a former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Senator Godswill Akpabio emerge the Senate President while Senator Sani Musa from Niger State is being primed to become the Deputy Senate President. Shettima has been holding meetings and consultations with groups and important individuals across the country on behalf of his boss who is currently out of the country. “Senator Shettima has been standing in for his boss. He has been representing his boss at a series of meetings and consultations with groups and relevant stakeholders in the country. I think he is doing that in consultation with his boss who I know receives briefings from him from time to time,” the source said. Though many of the meetings have been done clandestinely without the full glare of the media, some of them such as those to two former leaders, Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar were widely reported in the media.