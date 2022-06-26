Politics

Shettima leads APC senators to meet Tinubu, says crisis being resolved

Kashim Shettima, former governor of Borno State, says the crisis in the senate caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been nipped in the bud.

Shettima on Sunday led some APC senators to meet with Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the APC, in Abuja.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Shettima said Tinubu’s intervention has helped to address the pressing issues to ensure peace reigns among senators in the ruling party.

He said the senators are ready to work for the progress of the party in the 2023 elections.

 “In a system where crises are almost inevitable, the maturity with which we handle our internal crisis, our internal dynamics will determine how far we can go,” Shettima said.

 “These senators are accomplished individuals in their own right, who have a lot of value-addition capabilities and we believe his (Tinubu) intercession will go a long way to avoid an implosion in the party.

 “We had a very productive cross-pollination of ideas with our distinguished brothers and I believe we have succeeded in nipping in the bud whatever that is forthcoming.”

 

