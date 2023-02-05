Shettima: On moral grounds, power should return to South

Alhaji Yerima Shettima is the National President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF). In this interview with BABA NEGEDU, he hails the Central Bank’s Naira Redesign Policy and ahead of the coming elections, accuses some APC governors of working with the opposition against their own party

What is your take on the Naira redesign and the issues emanating from the policy?

Let me say that the issue of Naira redesign is an issue that is long overdue, as a Nigerian and a progressive minded person. I don’t really see anything wrong with the issue. At least it is good for mopping up our money that has been out of the banking system for a long time. Some have been in individuals’ houses, farm houses, private homes and so on and so forth.

This is as a result of stolen monies and those elements who cannot account for their wealth but are milking the country dry, taking our monies from various angles, just because they want to enrich themselves. Especially for their selfish interest, to that extent, for me I support the policy. To an extent we are beginning to mop money back into the banking system and from what I heard recently from the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele, he said about N1.9 trillion has been returned into the system. This is commendable. For me, it is not a strange thing, other presidents have done it before. So it is not a big deal.

However, any policy we are introducing we must also be mindful of the fact that certain things must be put into consideration, because in as much as we appreciate the effort of the Central Bank, I think they have to consider this issue of deadline for the swap of the old notes for the new ones, because that is mainly the outcry of the people. Nobody is kicking against the redesign itself. Also people who still have the old notes in their houses should also make efforts to return it to the bank, so that they can get the new ones.

But is this February 10th deadline enough to solve people’s concerns?

Personally, I don’t think it is enough, but also it is not an issue where all of us will begin to kick against the CBN governor because they have done well. They have given enough time to inform Nigerians in the last three months that this is the situation. What I think is why is it also difficult that in the last three months some people failed to deposit their monies in the bank? I am only concerned about our people that are in the rural areas, where they don’t get information easily and some are not even aware of some of these policies. The CBN should have put in place enough machinery to let these people know and the messages passed across to them in different languages, so that the ordinary people who do not speak English can understand the CBN policy. That is the area that I feel that they did not do enough, but it is not late within this small window left they can do something about that.

On the fuel crisis, do you support those that said the removal of subsidy will solve the situation?

I don’t really know why this same government that kicked against the subsidy before coming to power, why are they holding back Shettimaand not addressing this subsidy issue once and for all, so that we can have constant supply of fuel so that things can work, so that it can encourage other private refineries to come in; so that we can have enough fuel in the country? There is no basis for us to go through what we are presently going through. So what difference does it make to have paid for the subsidy and the situation remain the same. People are buying fuel for N500 or N450 per litre. I think it is better for the government to officially remove the subsidy. If I can recall, in one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s interviews, where he said subsidy is corruption, it is this and that. Why is he finding it difficult to remove it now? Of what essence is the subsidy to Nigerians now? What are we benefiting from it? It is better they remove it, and encourage other private refineries to come in. Look at the Dangote Refinery that he just started, others should be encouraged to let them do it too. At the end of the day we will not start crying either for fuel or no fuel, fuel should be everywhere no matter the cost.

A few days into the election, the main candidates have been accused of not conducting issue-based campaigns, but attacking one another…

Most of these attacks are coming from their aides. If you look at the characters that these politicians have around them, I don’t want to mention their names, but you will expect that these characters are naturally violent by nature. So we should not expect anything more than what we are getting. It is the fault of the candidates. Because instead of these people to sell their principals, convince Nigerians, rather than do that they are busy attacking and looking at one way or the other, when one man makes a mistake they will use it over and over to castigate personalities, this is not a campaign and it must not be encouraged. Let them come out and tell the public what they have to offer the people, that is why some of us in the civil societies are saying; that we will not be in a hurry to endorse any candidate in this election. We will watch and see how things are going and that is why we form a platform called YAN, a coalition of various civil societies in Nigeria, where you have leaders of ethnic nationalities involved in the platform, so that when you feel this is someone who has something to offer, not minding where he comes from, we will collectively, unanimously adopt that person and move forward. So we are not carried away by this campaign of abuses, let them come back to their senses and tell Nigerians what they want to do for the people, we are tired of what they are doing.

What does YAN stand for especially as it relates to this election?

YAN was formed about six months ago, but officially we inaugurated YAN on the 15th of January in Abuja and we are still consulting. We will give Nigerians the shock of their lives when the time comes. We have over 78 major organizations including student unions, market women on that platform and we will speak with one voice this time. Never again are we going to tolerate people who lack capacity, people who think their tin gods rule the country, by undermining the norms and values of democracy, we will not accept that again, we are going to speak with one voice and we will do it as soon as possible. YAN is an acronym for Youth Awake Now. So expect to hear from us soon.

Many of the violence reported during the ongoing campaign is perpetrated by youths. What are you doing to sensitize your people against such outings?

This is also one of the fundamental reasons that we formed YAN, so that we can bring everybody to the platform; so that youths should not put their lives in danger, or be used as political thugs. Rather, we will tell them how to go about the politicking, that violence does not pay. That is why that platform was put together. In any society, you must have bad eggs, but we are doing everything possible to carry everybody along so that we can speak with one voice. Rather than use their energy to fight, it will be channeled into productive activities, using their PVC to send out those who don’t deserve to be in government. Vote for people on competence, merit, capacity, focus and bring about a better Nigeria.

What can the security agencies, INEC do to stop this attacks on their facilities?

Those attacking INEC facilities are anti-democratic forces; some people are sponsoring them, but unfortunately it is just that the security agencies have been overwhelmed. Otherwise, with what the INEC chairman has done so far, it is clear that he is determined to give us free and fair elections. Having realized that some bad eggs in the country are busy forcing some younger elements to do one thing or the other to destroy these facilities so that at the end of the day there would not be an election, these people are anti-democratic forces. It takes nothing for the government to use the state apparatus against those elements, deal with them and their sponsors so that we can have a free and fair election. This is just a distraction, but the INEC is determined to go ahead with the election because it has to work this time around and I have no doubt that we are going to have a free and fair election in 2023. Having said that, it is not enough to have a credible election without having proper security to monitor and create a conducive atmosphere for people to come out and cast their votes. The Federal Government and security agencies have a lot to do.

Some people are saying that the North has had their time with the eight years of Buhari, and it is the turn of the South…

Apart from Atiku which I don’t want to go into, for us to have a country that we will all be proud of we must exercise equity, fairness and justice to all Nigerians. The country is made up of the North and South, we also have six geopolitical zones. It is not constitutional, but on moral grounds to give all Nigerians sense of belonging it would not be a bad idea to allow power to go back to the South. Don’t forget that we are in a critical situation where, if we don’t take measures as bad as it is, this country is becoming so fragile. If we don’t take measures we may wake up and there is no longer Nigeria. Tension is high on both sides. So on moral ground, some of us have decided that we want Nigeria to remain together so we will take decision when the time comes.

What is your take on Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s attack on Aso Rock elements?

It is sad, if it is true, because I have even raised the alarm before now, even before El-Rufai mentioned it. I said it weeks ago that the Presidency, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and some governors who claimed to be APC members are not working for the progress of the APC as a party. I am not a card carrying member of APC, neither am I a spokesperson of the APC, but as a citizen and a stakeholder in this country, project Nigeria, once I see certain injustice going on, it behooves on me to say it the way it is, and El-Rufai confirms what I was saying. So it is even better for them as a party, to do it right if not this is not just a Tinubu problem, it is APC problem. They all share one thing in common. If Tinubu loses the election, he will carry his cross, all of them will carry their own too. If APC government fails, it is because all of them have decided to allow it fail, so it is not the responsibility of one person. Let them respect agreement if there is any; let them pay back in good time, the way they got it too. Let them respect their understanding, though it is not binding on Nigerians. But I don’t also agree that people of honour should talk from both sides of their mouth, they should be consistent.

