Shield FC claim top prize at Jos Chillin Tournament

The Annual Jos Chillin Football Tournament extravaganza finally came to an end last weekend, Saturday, February 4. With the event not being held in its usual December date in 2022, it finally Kick-off on January 21 with the U-10s and U-12s categories, playing in knockout format. Jazzy Stars FA emerged Champions of the U-10s category after defeating Sporting Boys 3-0 in the finals while Mees Palace Football Academy emerged Champions of the U-12s category by defeating Jeddy Academy 5-2 in the first Jos Chillin U-12 finals. The U-14s and the U-16s categories which featured teams from Bauchi, Kano, Benue and Kaduna State started on January 28 with the teams potted into groups. With the U-14s finals playing under floodlights, Mees Palace Football Academy emerged Champions of that category yet again, defeating Jeddy Academy 5-1. In what was a keenly contested U-16 final, Shield FC of Kano State defeated Mees Palace Football Academy U- 16s by a lone goal subjecting them to back-to-back final losses.

