‘Shift to remote work may persist for banks post-COVID’

Working remotely during the pandemic was initially supposed to be a shortterm solution to a temporary problem, however, some banks and credit unions have no intention of bringing back the same number of office and branch workers that they had pre-pandemic, according to a Financial Brand report.

 

While the decision to bring employees back to the office depends on several factors, several banks and credit unions are indicating remote work will play a bigger role in how they operate in the future, the  report said.

 

Wells Fargo will not commit to when it will return to a more “traditional operating model,” and Truist will let more than half its employees work remotely until Jan. 2021, according to the report.

 

A recent PwC report found that 80per cent of workers want to work from home at least one day per week, and 32per cent would like to work from home five days per week.

