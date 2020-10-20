News

Shiites mark 5 years of Zaria crisis with protest in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

Members of the Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky led Islamic Movement in Nigeria, (IMN) also known as Shiites, yesterday in Kaduna protested the five years remembrance of their clash with soldiers in Zaria. IMN, which describes the clash as a ‘massacre’ against their members, asked Nigerians and other Muslims to speak against what they called the injustice against them. They also decried the continued detention of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El- Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, calling for their unconditional release.

The members, including children, between the ages of 10 and above with adults, marched through Kano road in the Kaduna metropolis. They displayed various placards of Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky with inscriptions like “free our leader;” “free Zakzaky,” “we want justice:” “He needs to go for medical treatment.”

Leader of the protesters, Sheikh Aliyu Tirmizi, called on the Federal Government to unconditionally release the leader of the sect for proper medical attention. According to him: “In the aftermath of Zaria genocide executed by the Nigerian military in December 2015, we have been calling on all citizens to uphold the dictum that injustice to one is injustice to all, but to no avail. Most people, after the gross flagrant abuse of power by the military on Sheikh Zakzaky and his followers couldn’t express their condemnation, choosing to remain silent since the military excesses didn’t affect them directly.

