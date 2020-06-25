Metro & Crime

Shi’ites protest killings in the North

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria otherwise called Shiites yesterday staged a peaceful protest in Kano to condemn the incessant killings in the country especially in Zamfara and Katsina states.
One of the organisers of the protest conducted in Kano, a representative of the Academic Forum of the Movement, Aliyu Kabara (an engineer), said the Movement was condemning the continuous killing of innocent citizens in the North.
He said: “We are out to protest in condemnation of the continuous illegal detention of our leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, and his wife, Malama Zeenat Ibrahim.
“Also, we are condemning the continuous killing of innocent citizens who are also Muslims in northern Nigeria in places like Zamfara, Katsina and other places.
“Our leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, has warned against these killings since 2012 which he said are for the purpose of exploiting natural resources. He warned that they will be terrorising innocent citizens and killing them to get access to such resources and we are now seeing what is happening in Zamfara and Katsina states.
“They are now killing innocent citizens who are also Muslims and the leaders are not showing any concern.
“In our position as Nigerian citizens and Muslims, we call on the people to rise against these oppressive acts to protect themselves and humanity from incessant killings. We condemn the killing and call for a stop.
“We call for the immediate and unconditional release of our leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, and his wife from illegal detention. The court has since ordered his release and compensation but the Nigerian government acted in contempt of court and dubiously concocted a case against him in Kaduna.”
The protest started in the morning from the Kano Central Mosque close to the Emir’s palace to Mandawari through to Sabon Titi and terminated at Tal’udu.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NMA to Makinde: It’s not safe to re-open schools now

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Oyo State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Thursday commended the efforts of the Governor Seyi Makinde-led COVID-19 Taskforce in its efforts at preventing the spread of the pandemic in the state, but advised that re-opening of schools now is quite unsafe. In a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Dr. Akin Sodipo […]
Metro & Crime

Police arrest two after robbers kill fuel attendant

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have killed a 32-year-old man in Akure, Ondo State, during an attack on a petrol station. But police later arrested two of the suspected robbers. The gunmen, who stormed the petrol station located at Alagbaka, Akure on a motorcycle, killed the victim identified as Bolakale, after robbing the station […]
Metro & Crime

Human Rights group urges states to domesticate laws to eliminate rape

Posted on Author From Musa Pam

The Centre for Human Rights and Prevention of Trafficking in Persons has urged Attorneys General of states of the federation to facilitate the domestication of federal gender-based laws in their various states in order to eliminate the alarming prevalence of rape. Executive Director of the Centre Barr. John Tsok, in a press statement issued to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: