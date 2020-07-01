Shi’ites raise the alarm over El-Zakzaki’s deteriorating health

Members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites yesterday raised the alarm over the health condition of their spiritual leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaki.

The movement defied all security hurdles and stormed Abuja streets in protest, demanding the immediate release of their leaders and other members still being held by government agencies.

Abdullahi Musa, secretary, Academic Forum of IMN, who accused the government of deliberate conspiracy to eliminate leaders of the Movement, especially El-Zakzaki and his wife, noted that the authorities had continued to subject El-Zakzaki and his wife to life threatening environment against medical advice from their doctors.

He said that a recent medical report showed that the Shiekh may go totally blind as a result of pellets of bullet that was still stuck in some parts of his body, obstructing the flow of blood to his brain. Musa stressed that a week before the Sheikh and his wife were moved to Nigeria Correctional Facilities in Kaduna, there was a medical review that was carried out while they were in Department of State Security (DSS) custody, with some negative reports.

According to him, the medical reports revealed that both El-Zakzaki and his wife had complicated health issues that neeyd urgent medical attention. He added that it was recommended that they should not be kept in an environment that was capable of aggravating their health concerns.

This medical recommendations, he said government had not only ignored, but had violated their fundamental human rights, by not allowing them get adequate medical attention. He said: “The Shiekh was transferred from DSS custody toKadunaPrisoninDecember 2019, and a week before that court order, there was a medicalreviewonhishealthcarried out bysome medicalpersonnel who went to DSS.

“They found out that the Sheikh has been suffering from obstructed blood flow to his brain. They said it poses a serious threat to his life. They also said the Sheikh suffered other health complications which can lead to total blindness.”

Like this: Like Loading...