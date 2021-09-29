Shiites, security officials clash in Abuja, several feared killed

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as the Shiites, yesterday clashed with a combined team of security operatives at Gwarimpa-Kubwa Expressway, Abuja. While the Shiites claimed that eight of their members were confirmed dead during the encounter, police authorities denied that nobody was killed.

Trouble was said to have started when IMN members trouped out in a large number to continue with their annual religious procession for the second day The impact of the procession and the consequent clash was felt on almost all the major roads leading into the City Centre, as security operatives mounted tight surveillance against the group.

IMN at a press briefing said the attack on them by state actors have become very unbearable and unbecoming of what obtains in a democracy. The Secretary, Academic Forum of IMN, Abdullahi Musa, said: “It was another heartlessness on display by the combination of Army, Police and Civil Defence operatives. Sheikh Zakzaky’s followers started an Arba’een procession from the gate of Gwarinpa model city to the main bus-stop, where it was terminated. “Those who attended had even begun to disperse. Then arrived the team of the joint security agents with all sorts of savagery.”

