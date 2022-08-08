Metro & Crime

Shiites: Six feared dead, scores injured in Zaria

At least six members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) are said to have been killed during the procession to mark this year’s Ashura Day in Zaria, Kaduna State.

An unspecified number of the Islamic sect, also known as Shiites, were also said to have been injured during the procession.

The leader of the IMN in Zaria, Mallam Abdulhamid Bello alleged that a combined team of security operatives had invaded their procession along Zaria City Market and started shooting sporadically.

Mallam Bello said the shooting led to the death of their members with many of them injured in the process.

He also gave the names of those killed as Jafar Magaji Jushi, Kazeem Lawal Magume, Ali Lawal Samaru, Muhsin Badamasi Yakub Zakzaky, Umar Inuwa anguwar Fatika and one other person whose name he could not remember as at the time.

Bello further explained the number of casualties were yet to be completely recorded but added that “a lot of them have been rushed to a hospital in Wusasa while those in critical condition were taken to ABU Teaching Hospital Shika Zaria.”

 

