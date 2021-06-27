Politics

Shinkafi dumps APGA, may join APC

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Zamfara State, Dr. Sani Abdulahi Shinkafi, has resigned from the party.
Shinkafi, who also doubled as Secretary of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of APGA, in a letter to
the National Secretary of the party, Labaran Maku, said his decision for leaving the party “was made after due consultation with my supporters, my family members, my political associates in Zamfara State and other Nigerians who form my part of my support base.”
He expressed gratitude to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, who is the National Leader of APGA and the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the party, as well as Senator Victor Umeh, for all their support while he was in APGA.
Shinkafi has been a member of APGA for 19 years, during which he served at various times, as state Chairman in Zamfara State chapter, National Secretary as well as BoT Secretary.
His resignation from APGA may not be unconnected with the rumoured plan by Zamafara State Governor, Bello Mattawalle to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Though Shinkafi was in APGA, he was a soulmate of Governor  Mattawalle and joined him in his fight with the former governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari.
Shinkafi is expected to follow Mattawalle to the APC this week.

