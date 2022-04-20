Business

Ship brokers seek libreralised maritime policy for job creation

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

DISAPPOINTED

Service providers have not enjoyed incentives in maritime from government

 

The Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers (ICS), Nigerian chapter, has stressed the need to liberalise maritime trade policy in order to attract foreign investors, produce economic benefits, job creation and related maritime service providers in Nigeria. The Institute said that this would enhance the economic growth and development of maritime in the country. ICS is a body of all commercial shipping professionals established over a 100 years ago, with headquarters in London, to promote shipping. The Chairman of ICS, Chris Ebare, said that the country must realise that times had changed, saying that it was not a rocket science to build a vibrant domestic shipping industry. He said: “If we must face the fact as a people, we cannot live in self delusion or deception to expect a better shipping industry. We should make it happen in our tenure.” The chairman, who stated this at the Institute’s Annual General Meeting, noted that over-regulation of the Nigerian maritime industry had hampered innovation and flexibility in the sector. He added that foreign investors, partners and international community of ship owners, financial institutions and service providers had not seen the motivation and incentives for them to play big role in this sector. The chairman explained that in order to face the reality on ground, Nigeria needed to do the right thing by getting policies right so that the industry would not remain underdeveloped under the current laws, particularly the Cabotage Act. Also, Ebare noted that there were countries with less maritime potentials that had made huge successes from their little maritime resources. He stated: “It is on record that maritime holds the key for Nigeria’s economic development and sustainability, considering its vast investment opportunities and potentials in shipping, port and logistics, offshore support industry marine surveying, dry docking, ship repairs and conversion, fleet management, maritime law and finance, maritime education and training, seafarers training, research and development, to mention a few. “But realising these, however, the political and macroeconomic instability, unattractive fiscal and monetary policy and over-regulated with very detailed rules and regulation and Cabotage regime in place hampered flexibility and innovation of the Nigerian maritime sector. “In contending with the reality on ground, we need to do the right things and get our policies right so that the Nigerian maritime industry will not be underdeveloped under the Cabotage Act. “Evidently, we could see some countries that are less successful in protectionist measures against wealthy international ship owners, foreign investors and partners from around the world have gone through the same journey of Cabotage laws.” The chairman said that Nigeria should draw lessons from other countries such as the United Kingdom, Denmark and Singapore and make it attractive to foreign investors to stimulate the growth of our GDP.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

FX scarcity will kill many businesses –Odunaiya

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

With the rising scarcity foreign exchange manufacturers have expressed fear many businesses will die before the end of the year.   Accoring to Paul Odunaiya, round 80 per cent of the materials that go into his Lagos-based diaper and sanitary towel manufacturering company, Wemy’s products are imported.   “To buy them, we need dollars, which […]
Business

Brent crude nears $85 per barrel

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Prices of crude oil rallied yesterday, as they increased greatly at the global market. While Brent crude reached $84.36 per barrel, a development, which marked 0.76 per cent over $83 recorded a day earlier, the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) recorded followed suit as it hits $82 per barrel from $78 recorded two days ago. […]
Business

Nigeria’s domain name records 28,976 new registrations

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Registration for Nigeria’s country code Top Level Domain (ccTLD), .ng, increased by 28,976 in 2020, New Telegraph has learnt. The new registrations recorded last year brought the number of registered .ng to 176,721 as of December 2020.   This showed an improved growth compared with 2019 when the database grew by 16,645.   According to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica