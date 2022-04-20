Ship brokers seek libreralised maritime policy for job creation

DISAPPOINTED

Service providers have not enjoyed incentives in maritime from government

The Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers (ICS), Nigerian chapter, has stressed the need to liberalise maritime trade policy in order to attract foreign investors, produce economic benefits, job creation and related maritime service providers in Nigeria. The Institute said that this would enhance the economic growth and development of maritime in the country. ICS is a body of all commercial shipping professionals established over a 100 years ago, with headquarters in London, to promote shipping. The Chairman of ICS, Chris Ebare, said that the country must realise that times had changed, saying that it was not a rocket science to build a vibrant domestic shipping industry. He said: “If we must face the fact as a people, we cannot live in self delusion or deception to expect a better shipping industry. We should make it happen in our tenure.” The chairman, who stated this at the Institute’s Annual General Meeting, noted that over-regulation of the Nigerian maritime industry had hampered innovation and flexibility in the sector. He added that foreign investors, partners and international community of ship owners, financial institutions and service providers had not seen the motivation and incentives for them to play big role in this sector. The chairman explained that in order to face the reality on ground, Nigeria needed to do the right thing by getting policies right so that the industry would not remain underdeveloped under the current laws, particularly the Cabotage Act. Also, Ebare noted that there were countries with less maritime potentials that had made huge successes from their little maritime resources. He stated: “It is on record that maritime holds the key for Nigeria’s economic development and sustainability, considering its vast investment opportunities and potentials in shipping, port and logistics, offshore support industry marine surveying, dry docking, ship repairs and conversion, fleet management, maritime law and finance, maritime education and training, seafarers training, research and development, to mention a few. “But realising these, however, the political and macroeconomic instability, unattractive fiscal and monetary policy and over-regulated with very detailed rules and regulation and Cabotage regime in place hampered flexibility and innovation of the Nigerian maritime sector. “In contending with the reality on ground, we need to do the right things and get our policies right so that the Nigerian maritime industry will not be underdeveloped under the Cabotage Act. “Evidently, we could see some countries that are less successful in protectionist measures against wealthy international ship owners, foreign investors and partners from around the world have gone through the same journey of Cabotage laws.” The chairman said that Nigeria should draw lessons from other countries such as the United Kingdom, Denmark and Singapore and make it attractive to foreign investors to stimulate the growth of our GDP.

