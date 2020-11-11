Ship owners complain over N55.2bn loss to foreign liners

Ship owners under the umbrella of Ship Owners Association of Nigeria (SOAN) have said that the abuse of the Nigerian coastal and local content laws has led to annual loss of N55.2 billion ($120 million) to foreign shipping lines.

It was learnt that between January and August 2020, 320 foreign tankers berthed at Lagos offshore with imported Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). In its latest petition to the Senate Committee on Local Content, chaired by Teslim Folarin, the country has been losing $120million yearly to government’s patronage of foreign vessels.

The SOAN President, Dr. MCgeorge Onyung, explained that the provisions of Nigerian coastal and local content laws, with regard to the shipping of petroleum products in the downstream sector of the oil industry, had been breached in favour of foreign vessels. Onyung added that this involved the average monthly importation of 2.4 billion litres (1.8 million metric tons) of gasoline in foreign-owned tankers of 35,000 to 90,000 dead weight capacity or approximately 40 shiploads monthly.

He stated that between 2019 and 2020, a contract valued at $9billion was undertaken, noting that freight expenditure on import tankers was approximately $60 million monthly or $720 million yearly. He alleged that that Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)’s policies gave the lucrative marine services contracts to foreign shipping companies and allocation of marine-related job opportunities to foreign seafarers, leading to massive loss of employment, capacity building opportunities and tax revenue accruable to Nigerian companies, maritime service providers and seafarers, including the Federal Government.

Onyung explained: “This 100 per cent foreign-dominated supply chain activity creates no in-country value for the Nigerian maritime industry, with no multiplier-effect on other sectors of the economy.

Foreign fleet is chartered by NIDAS Marine, NNPC subsidiary, via foreign shipbrokers namely Clarksons, E.A. Gibson, Brassington, Braemer and Affinity.” He noted that foreign ship owners account for 95 per cent of freight spending associated with the downstream activity, which was repatriated overseas as a capital flight to the detriment of the local economy. Onyung stressed that inadequate enforcement of Cabotage and Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Acts in the downstream sector had hindered maximisation of the in-country capacity for the promotion of technological innovation needed to drive productivity and economic activities, required to spur economic growth in other sectors.

Onyung added that “NNPC’s non-adherence to charter party agreements in favour of Nigerian shipping companies, render their investments financially insecure, while Vessel Hire Payment Arrears (averaging 180 days) was a protracted breach of NNPC’s charter party obligations, making coastal shipping unviable for Nigerian-owned vessels.”

