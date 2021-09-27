Ship owners’ hopes dashed as Buhari cancels cabotage fund disbursement

The Federal Government has dashed hopes of Nigerian ship owners receiving the Cabotage Vessels Finance Fund (CVFF) to acquire modern vessels.

Indigenous maritime operators were happy when the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) confirmed it had received President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval to disburse the fund to those qualified for it in line with the Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy and the CVFF Guidelines 2006. NIMASA later confirmed shortlisting 11 companies to benefit from the fund.

But speaking at the weekend in Lagos when he opened the removal of wrecks and derelicts from the Nigerian waters, the Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi said that the approval earlier given by Buhari authorizing the disbursement of the fund had been cancelled.

Amaechi was responding to a call on him by a ship owner to ensure that the fund is disbursed to enable indigenous maritime operators to acquire new vessels. Most Nigerian ship owners have old fashioned single-hull ships that will be phased out by NIMASA on December 31.

The minister said he will not fight for payment of the fund again as he had struggled for two years to get the approval. “But the ship owners started talking and the next thing I saw was a memo cancelling the approval. I won’t fight again to get another approval for payment of the cabotage fund to the ship owners,” he stated.

The CVFF is a two per cent contribution by indigenous ship owners to every contract executed and is meant for the development of cabotage fleet and local shipping capacity.

Over the years, despite its potential, Nigeria has been unable to contribute significantly to global merchandise trade due to the state of its shipping industry.

As part of efforts to address this challenge, the Nigerian Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act 2003 was enacted to empower indigenous ship owners to take control of the coastal and inland shipping, otherwise known as cabotage trade.

The Act was enacted to make cabotage trade the exclusive preserve of indigenous ship owners as obtainable in other climes.

The law emanated after the realisation that foreign shippers dominate Nigeria’s cabotage trade. Since the Act, local ship owners have paid their two per cent contributions to the CVFF, with an estimated N136.5 billion now in the pool.

Like this: Like Loading...