News Top Stories

Ship owners’ hopes dashed as Buhari cancels cabotage fund disbursement

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri Comment(0)

The Federal Government has dashed hopes of Nigerian ship owners receiving the Cabotage Vessels Finance Fund (CVFF) to acquire modern vessels.

 

Indigenous maritime operators were happy when the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) confirmed it had received President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval to disburse the fund to those qualified for it in line with the Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy and the CVFF Guidelines 2006. NIMASA later confirmed shortlisting 11 companies to benefit from the fund.

 

But speaking at the weekend in Lagos when he opened the removal of wrecks and derelicts from the Nigerian waters, the Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi said that the approval earlier given  by Buhari authorizing the disbursement of the fund had been cancelled.

 

Amaechi was responding to a call on him by a ship owner to ensure that the fund is disbursed to enable indigenous maritime operators to acquire new vessels. Most Nigerian ship owners have old fashioned single-hull ships that will be phased out by NIMASA on December 31.

 

The minister said he will not fight for payment of the fund again as he had struggled for two years to get the approval. “But the ship owners started talking and the next thing I saw was a memo cancelling the approval. I won’t fight again to get another approval for payment of the cabotage fund to the ship owners,” he stated.

 

The CVFF is a two per cent contribution by indigenous ship owners to every contract executed and is meant for the development of cabotage fleet and local shipping capacity.

 

Over the years, despite its potential, Nigeria has been unable to contribute significantly to global merchandise trade due to the state of its shipping industry.

 

As part of efforts to address this challenge, the Nigerian Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act 2003 was enacted to empower indigenous ship owners to take control of the coastal and inland shipping, otherwise known as cabotage trade.

 

The Act was enacted to make cabotage trade the exclusive preserve of indigenous ship owners as obtainable in other climes.

 

The law emanated after the realisation that foreign shippers dominate Nigeria’s cabotage trade. Since the Act, local ship owners have paid their two per cent contributions to the CVFF, with an estimated N136.5 billion now in the pool.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Runsewe to FG: Creative industry’ll boost economy, GDP

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

As the world and Nigeria economy continue to reel under the impact of COVID – 19, the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has appealed to the Federal Government to focus more on the creative industry as it has huge potential for creating employment and boost the […]
News Top Stories

Police arrest 30 in Lagos, disrupt protest against fuel price, electricity tariff hike

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Nigeria Police, yesterday in Lagos, arrested over 30 members of the Joint Action Front (JAF) and some members of the civil society protesting against recent fuel price hike and increase in electricity tariff by the Federal Government. The protesters, who commenced the civil action from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) office at Yaba at […]
News

BoT chair: TETFund, FIRS synergy transforming public tertiary institutions

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund), Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, has said that the synergy between the Federal Inland Revenue (FIRS) and TETFund was vital to the transformation witnessed in public tertiary institutions nationwide. This was as the BoT chairman clarified the fund’s position on support for private universities, stating […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica