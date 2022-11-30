Ship owners lament lack of technology to monitor pollution

Ship owners have decried lack of adequate technology to check the level of dirty diesel ships are burning and emitting into the maritime domain. They explained that some old vessels abandoned in Europe and other countries were being dumped in Nigeria waters. According to the Chairman, Nigerian Ship Owners Forum (NSF), Barr Margaret Orakwusi, there is no adequate technology to check the level of dirty diesel ships were burning and emitting carbon into the maritime space when they call at Nigerian waters.

She explained in Lagos at a maritime forum that there was no monitoring and documentation of the infected fuel they used, saying that the technology to check them was very expensive. The chairman explained: “If big shipping companies announced the purchase of new vessels in order to reduce carbonisation, where are these vessels buried? What we always see is that the vessels are brought into African environment. “The regulators control our own activities; the diesel that we used to power our vessels is highly regulated in accordance to Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)’s specifications and that specification is maximum of 0.5 sulfur content. In Nigeria, our source of diesel is very well known and controlled and our activities are also controlled.

“I come from the trawling industry; we have even gone as far as changing our netting system, Introducing the use of solar energy and our shore facilities.”However, she stressed the need to change some of the old vessels that were becoming uneconomical to ship owners, noting that there was need to share information and data. Also, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sea Transport Group, an indigenous ship owning company, Alhaji Aminu Umar, decried the long number of days vessels were made to wait outside bar before entering Nigerian ports, saying it was not economical for shipping business.

Umar said: “Looking at the deficiency of the port, there should be a revision of the waiting time of vessels, waiting time before coming in and waiting time when you are at berth. In other places in the world, all these are well coordinated. “I am happy that the Minister of Transportation is here present, and the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is here present, this area needs to be looked into because there is a lot of waiting period at our ports here and it is creating so much burning of carbon. “Vessels don’t just stay, when they are adrift, the main engines are running, even though they are not moving, their engines has to be kept on and these engines will continue to burn carbon, we have so many vessels waiting outside. “If you are sailing from Lagos to Port Harcourt and you know your arrival time at a high speed, we all know that our ports don’t work 24 hours, even if you arrive early, you would just be stationed outside the port. So, you would have to reduce your speed, this means you would burn less fuel and your carbon emissions reduces immediately.” Aminu stated that in view of the decabonisation rule of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), ship owners have come up with a plan called Voyage Optimisation Plan. He added: “It means that if our vessel is calling at a port, we are supposed to look at the best time of arrival and be able to adjust our speed, because higher the speed, the higher the consumption of fuel. So, immediately the IMO came up with the de-cabonisation, all the stakeholders are now working on the optimisation plan.”

