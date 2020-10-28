Ship owners manoeuvre security measures

Importers have said that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS’) highhandedness in addressing valuation and classification of cargoes will continue to hinder ease of doing business at the ports, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

A safety measure, Automatic Identification System (AIS), introduced by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to enhance safety of life at sea is being abused by some ship owners, who switch off their transponders in order to cover sharp practices in Nigeria maritime domain, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports. The Federal Government has decided to take punitive measures against ships that do not comply with the country’s Automatic Identification System (AIS) requirements.

It was leant that some ship owners were fond of switching off the AIS transponders to perpetrate sharp practices such as illegal ship-to-ship transfer of cargoes, movement of unregistered and non- sea worthy vessels and illegal bunkering on Nigeria waters.

Even though switching off the AIS when operating in waters where piracy is a risk may seem like precaution, but in line with Safety of Life At Sea (SOLAS) Convention, doing so may constitute a breach of national regulations. Also, it could increase the risk of collision, damage to other ships, pollution and loss of seafarers’ lives at sea. It was in the light of these that NIMASA deployed satellite surveillance equipment in 2014 to counter criminal activities in Nigerian waters.

The agency noted that it was in a position to respond to any distress call on Nigerian waters and beyond, adding that the upgrading of its Global Maritime Distress Safety System (GMDSS) in Lagos, Bonny and Oron and the radar installation in Escravos Bonny and Takwa Bay in Lagos would complement the satellite facility and further boost the domain awareness response capability.

It further explained that the facility could be used to see beyond the territorial waters of Nigeria, identify ship positions in real time, which could greatly enhance search and rescue, plot search and rescue patterns, detect vessels that switch off their Automatic Identification System (AIS) as well as interrogate the satellite image for information.

AIS objective

According to IMO, the objective of the Automatic Identification System (AIS) is to enhance the safety of life at sea, efficiency of navigation and to provide information about the ship to other ships and to coastal authorities automatically. Also, the system is used to assist in collision avoidance decision-making, target tracking, search and rescue operations, among others. In general, data received through AIS improve the quality of the information available to the Officer On the Watch (OOW), whether at a shore surveillance station or onboard a ship.

Caution

Worried by the attitude of some ship captains, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) issued a warning to its clients. Its Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing division, Sir Billy Okoye, told stakeholders in a statement that the Nigerian Navy would arrest ships that switch off their automatic identification system (AIS) when operating in Nigerian waters. He said that NNPC had already reminded masters of their obligations under SOLAS Reg.V/19 to maintain their AIS in operation at all times, when underway or at anchor or face punitive measures. Before this warning, the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS Delta) Warri, has arrested a motor vessel, MV Fendercare 1 and it’s 11 crew members and handed them to NIMASA for further investigations over alleged violation of maritime regulations. According to the Commander of NNS Delta, Rear Admiral Ibrahim Dewu, the vessel and crew members were arrested at Escravos waters while on patrol of the area. It was learnt that the vessel’s AIS was switched off at the time of arrest, which aroused the curiosity of the naval patrol team since such action contravenes maritime regulations. He noted: “When a vessel switch off its AIS, which contravenes maritime regulations, it is always done whenever there is something suspicious. From investigations, we found out that the vessel did not have any valid approval to operate within Nigerian waters neither did it have any valid Department of Petroleum resources (DPR)‘s certification to operate within our areas of responsibility.

Issue

The system is a two-way path when it comes to piracy. While information broadcasts through AIS will enhance safety and situational awareness, the same information could easily be collected by pirates and used to spot ships coming within range. Pirates could even look at the ship information to see whether valuable cargos are being carried. Because of this, the IMO amended its AIS guidelines in 2003 to allow ship masters switch off the AIS in specific areas where the threat of attack by piracy or terrorists are imminent. However, even if switching off the AIS under such circumstances may seem like a sensible precaution, it is not considered as a best management practice (BMP) to prevent piracy attacks.

Resolution

Looking to recognised industry guidance, such as the Global Counter Piracy Guidance for Companies, Masters and Seafarers (GPGCMS) and the Best Management Practices to Deter Piracy and Enhance Maritime Security (BMPDPEMS) off the coast of West Africa, including the Gulf of Guinea, the general recommendation is to maintain the AIS switched on when operating in piracy prone areas. More specifically, ships are advised to leave their AIS transmission on throughout any and all areas of risk, but configure it to transmit only restricted data, such as the ship’s identity, position, course, speed, navigational status and safety-related information. Maintaining the AIS switched on throughout passages in voluntary reporting areas (VRA) will also ensure that reporting centres and militaries can track the ship and provide early assistance in the event of a suspicious approach or attack.

Last line

A risk assessment should be conducted and the relevant preventive measures adopted by following available industry guidelines because of piracy and armed robbery at sea.

Like this: Like Loading...