Ship owners press NIMASA to end foreign vessels’ illegalities

Ship owners have mounted pressure on Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to stop foreign flagged vessels from operating on the nation’s waters illegally. The ship owners under the umbrella of Ship Owners Association of Nigeria (SOAN) said that some liners were disregarding the country’s extant laws and regulations in a bid to cripple the Nigerian economy.

The association equally reminded the agency that it was statutorily vested with the powers and legal backing to protect and promote indigenous shipping development in the country against rapacious incursion by foreigners, who were bent on crippling Nigeria’s economy. President of the association, Dr Mkgeorge Onyung, in a protest to the Director-General of the Agency, Dr Bashir Jamoh, drew his attention in a letter by SOAN dated April 21, 2021, saying that the association was worried that NIMASA still is-sues waivers to foreign flagged vessels operated by Messrs Unibros/Orion marine to participate in the domestic shipping of petroleum products in clear contravention of Cabotage and local content legislations.

He noted: “Orion marine is just an agency and not owner of vessels presented to you. During the legislative public hearings, vide a letter from the Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Unibros is not a Nigerian registered tax payer but has operated in Nigeria illegally for over ten years.” The president advised NIMASA to exercise her mandate to stop any illegality and to ensure they pay relevant customs import duties on these vessels. He said: “Alternatively, NIMASA should arrest these vessels immediately and compel them to pay prescribed Federal Government taxes they have been illegally evading.

They should also be charged with requisite penalties as per Section 35 for offences against the Cabotage Act. The association said that Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had endorsed Nigerian ships as they have met all legal, technical compliance requirements of the Cabotage and Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Acts, including flying the Nigerian flag, imports duty payment and taxes, among others.

It would be recalled that the Greece-based shipping company, Unibros, has not paid Customs import duty for any of its vessels deployed to execute contract for NNPC, while Nigerian flagged vessels are made to pay full Customs duty and appropriate taxes on earnings, which some foreign shipping lines have been evading. Also, it was revealed that the company is a trading partner of NNPC and its shipping arm, NIDAS Marine Limited, established to provide marine transportation of crude oil & allied products. Worried by this development, the president lamented the continual denial of coastal contracts by NNPC.

Onyung, who was at the hearing, said that NNPC had side-lined local ship owners, saying that without due process, it had awarded the contract to Unibros despite the fact that indigenous ship owners had the capacity to carry out the job. He said: “NNPC awarded the contract to Unibros. It is a coastal shipping contract. It is one contract, but for 11 vessels. That is the whole share of the coastal shipping. This means that when those vessels that bring the product from abroad arrive Nigeria, the ships that would take the products to various jetties that have the shallow draft, which is a cabotage trade to start with, is supposed to be domiciled in Nigeria.”

