Ship owners, seafarers spit fire over poor services

Nigerian ship owners and seafarers are at loggerheads over poor working conditions, low wages and substandard service delivery onboard ships, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

For the last one decade, the International Transport Federation (ITF), International Labour Organisation (ILO) and International Maritime Organisation (IMO) have appealed to various ship owners around the world to provide good welfare package for seafarers in their vessels due to prolonged stay onboard, which often lead to fatigue, increased frustration and cases of violent behaviours. Besides, they urged various government to classify seafarers as essential service providers and allow free movement.

But in Nigeria, there have been accusations over poor working condition and substandard service delivery. For instance, while the Nigerian Merchant Officers and Water Transporters Senior Staff Association (NMOWTSSA) said that majority of the Nigerian ship owners had failed to provide good working conditions for seafarers onboard their ships compared with their foreign counterparts, the President of Nigerian Ship owners Association (NISA), Alhaji Aminu Umar, said at an event organised by Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) recently in Lagos that Nigerian seamen were indiscipline and lacked dedication to work.

Position

Giving reason for the accusation, Umar referred to an ugly incident that occurred in year 2010, when 16 vessels manned by Nigerian crew were washed ashore in Lagos, saying that the crew left the ships for clubbing on the island when there was catastrophe on Nigerian water.

However, NMOWTSSA opposed him for running its members down, saying that most seafarers working in vessels owned by indigenous ship owners carried out their assignments under harsh operating environment and were owed salaries for several months. The President of the association, Eng Bob Yousuo, said in Lagos that Nigerian seafarers were the most intelligent and hardworking in the world. Contrary to the ship owner’s position, he explained that the country’s seamen were dedicated to duties and trustworthy in their assignments. Even as the seamen worked tirelessly during Covid-19 in 2020, Yousuo noted that there was nothing to show for it; rather, he said that ship owners failed to provide good welfare, good food and electricity on the ships.

Issues

Yousuo said: “Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA)’s inspectors are going around; are they not seeing these anomalies? I can tell you categorically that our seafarers are suffering and we are not well paid compared to our neighboring countries and only 20 per cent of Nigerian seafarers are well paid. “As far as I am concerned, Nigerian seafarers are the most intelligent and hardworking. If you are talking about ineffectiveness and negligent of duty, what causes the ineffectiveness? When you don’t pay your seafarers for several months, what do you expect them to do? “Compared to multinational vessels that pay seafarers very well, for example, if I am working on Shell vessel, would I go and sleep? “Automatically, I would know that if I don’t do the right thing I would be sacked, and I would not like to lose my job.” Similarly, for saying that the seafarers were indiscipline and lack dedication to work, Maritime Professionals Forum (MARPRO) has condemned the NISA president. The association described Umar’s comments as very sad and flimsy.

Clarification

The apokesman of the organisation, Capt Segun Akanbi, explained that most of the ships that were washed ashore in 2010 as referenced by Umar were all derelict that had since been abandoned because the owners failed to pay their crew. Akanbi added that 90 per cent of vessels affected in the period were derelict, unlit and lack bunkers and that the ships were abandoned not because of seafarers’ unruliness but due to poor welfare of the crew, bankruptcy or legal cases. According to him, some of the ship owners device a completely low standard of manning, keeping scanty crew onboard for security duties only. Akanbi stressed: “It is easy to pass derogatory comments on Nigeria seafarers; meanwhile, some of the so called ship owners lack maintenance culture. “Shipping business is not a child play; a lot of people got their hands on start-up capital without a thorough analysis about running a ship. “When these vessels are out of contract for a week, those owners become paranoid. “Unlike Umar, who fails to realise that Nigerians are handling 7th generation drill ships, more sophisticated vessels with integrated automation systems without any stress. So if he assumed Pakistanis and Indians are better choice for him, he should continue. “How much has he invested in capacity building? He tries to relate his company with NLNG vessels, since his company existence, how many Nigerian captains has he produced?” The MARPRO spokesman, however, commended few Nigeria companies, who trusted in seafarers’ abilities, pay good salaries, standard welfare and accord them their due respect.

Last lines

It has become imperative for both ship owners and seafarers to maintain international standard in line with maritime conventions that govern their operations onboard their vessels.

