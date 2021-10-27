Ship owners shut out of CVFF

After contributing $250 million into the Cabotage Vessel Finance Fund (CVFF), indigenous ship owners are at crossroads as the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, declares cabotage fund as public fund after 18 years of input, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

The Cabotage Vessel Finance Fund (CVFF) was established alongside the Nigerian Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act of 2003 to enable indigenous ship owners acquire vessels and take control of the nation’s coastal and inland shipping business, otherwise known as cabotage trade. It was set up as a pool of funds from where Nigerian ship owners could borrow money at single digit interest rate to acquire vessels that are locally built, registered, owned and manned by Nigerians to do coastal trade exclusively preserved for local liners. Despite this opportunity, indigenous shipping companies have met a lot of hurdles in their efforts to participate in the nation’s crude oil lifting.

Policy

Under the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act 2003, the fund is expected to be administered by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to offer financial assistance and create access to funding by financial institutions with the sole aim of increasing indigenous ship acquisition capacity. Since its establishment, no ship owner has been able to borrow from CVFF due to lack of approval by government.

Controversies

But in March, 2021, NIMASA raised the hope of ship owners, saying that it had received the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari to disburse CVFF to qualified indigenous maritime operators in line with the Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy and the CVFF guidelines of 2006. Before the new development, NIMASA had said that 11 indigenous ship owners had been selected to benefit from the fund, while four Primary Lending Institutions (PLIs) had been given mandate to midwife the process of disbursement. However, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said recently that the president had withdrawn the approval granted earlier for the disbursement of the fund. The minister, who disclosed this during a ministerial briefing in Lagos, said that after approvals from the president and the attorney-general of the federation, the minister of finance advised against it, leading to frustration, accusation and anger among ship owners.

Lamentation

For instance, a former Secretary General of Nigerian Ship owners Association (NISA), Tunji Brown, who said that ship owners supported the enactment of Cabotage Act on the ground that they would be better-off with the act in force, noted that poor implementation of the act had made the indigenous ship owners worse than ever before. Nevertheless, Brown explained that the factions in the group had agreed to forge a common front to develop the nation’s shipping sector and maximise the potential inherent in the sector. Also, a member of NISA’s steering committee, Capt. Taiwo Akinpelumi, said that ship owners would seek the National Assembly’s interpretation of the act establishing the fund to know whether it belongs to ship owners or government, noting that preliminary investigation by the group had shown that President Buhari was yet to withdraw his approval for CVFF disbursement.

Mixed reactions

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of NISA, Chief Isaac Jolapamo, however, assured that the long-awaited disbursement of CVFF to indigenous ship owners will soon become a reality. Contrary to Amaechi’s pronouncement, Jolapamo said that the presidential approval for the disbursement of the fund was intact. Also, Jolapamo explained that he had written to the minister, requesting the actual amount of money that had been contributed to the fund since 2003. The chairman added that propaganda had crippled the purpose of the fund, making it very difficult for most ship owners to continue to own vessels. He noted: “There has been propaganda in the entire place that some ship owners don’t have vessels. I will want to put it to you today that a ship owner is a ship owner forever because before you emerge as a ship owner, you must have met some criteria. “Many of us have vessels decades before the advent of Cabotage. We fought for the cabotage law with the hope that we will be better off. Some of us who had up to five to six vessels thought by the time the execution of the Cabotage fund would kick off, most of us would have gotten up to 20 vessels.” Akinpelu said that the association would take every step to ensure the fund’s disbursement.

Last line

The purpose of establishing cabotage act has not been felt in the Nigerian coastal waters as foreigners still dominate and dictate the term of trade to government.

