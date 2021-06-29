News

Shipment: FG loses N5bn revenue to importers through wrong declaration

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

  
The federal government has been advised to return the Standard Organization of Nigeria, (SON) to the ports in a bid to ascertain the difference between raw materials and finished goods imported into the country under the guise of wrong declaration with connivance with releasing officers of the Nigeria Customs Services, (NCS). 

This has led to huge revenue loss by the federal government by evading duty with the support of Custom Officers at the detriment of the nation’s economy and local investors. 

A non-governmental organization, The Transparency Network Group, (TANGO) in a statement issued on Monday stated that, “Nigeria economy is on the verge of total collapse if not urgently rescued”, stressing that there are lots of atrocities being perpetrated by some importers. 

The group also corroborated the position of the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, who disclosed recently that “Nigeria cannot survive without borrowing” adding that the loss of revenue to importers is enormous and hazardous to the nation.” 

Speaking further, TANGO National Coordinator, Engr. Uche Okechukwu, raised alarm over the influx of over 300 trucks of finished products of Roofing Sheets to the country by some importers with low quality gauge and declared them with wrong H.S Code 7905.0000.00 which is meant for a raw material called magnesium ingots (zinc plates) against the H.S. Code 7210.4100.00 and 7210.4910.00 for corrugated roofing sheets in a ship with the name; AMIX ELEGANCE which arrived at Apapa Lagos Ports late last month. 

According to him, “To our dismay, the same importer had brought another large quantity of roofing sheets with a ship with called; AMIS GLORY at the Apapa Lagos Port, thereby flouting and disregarding the law of the federal republic of Nigeria. Our question is that, are there no competent custom officers who can differentiate between raw materials and finished products? In addition, are there nobody to inspect the ship at the point of loading to ascertain the items as contained in the manifests? 
 
  “This is gross sharp practices against the guidelines of the Standard Organization of Nigeria, (SON) by importing substandard products which deserves appropriate sanctions and measures to curtail this heinous crime against Nigerian economy. 

“Our findings have shown that the documents presented for release of consignment at destination port were found to be fraught with under-invoicing and wrong declaration to the lowest duty rate with the intention of committing economic crimes against the people and government of Nigeria.  

“Revenue evasion under Customs Excise Laws which is punishable under relevant sections full weight be brought to bear for their evasion of appropriate duties payment.” 

The trading companies involved are; Buildgen Nigeria, H & C Steel Industry fze, Hilfort Business Ventures, Iron Products Ind. Ltd, Kinshimo Enterprises, Metalberg Manufacturing, Panda Industries fze and Steel Line Industries.  
 
TANGO thereby request that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) and the Presidential Committee for Sharp Mal-practices (PTCMS) to investigate the genuinety of these importers to know if truly they are members of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, (MAN) as well as the rationale behind the importation of finished goods into the country instead of manufacturing them locally and create jobs for our youths, thereby invading revenue of about N2billion monthly.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ian Northmark Opens Up about His Motivation, Time-Management, and the Meaning of Success

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Making time for others while also scaling your own business to unprecedented heights is an incredibly remarkable feat, and that is precisely what Ian Northmark has managed to achieve. Ian believes that you have to keep learning, growing, and working hard to achieve your dreams and succeed in your chosen industry. From starting as a […]
News

US election results: Trump plays golf as Bush adds to pressure on him to quit

Posted on Author Reporter

  Donald Trump has returned to the golf course as pressure mounts on the president to accept defeat in the election. Trump was seen leaving the White House on Sunday to head out for a round at his course in Sterling, Virginia, having reiterated his unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in a series of posts on […]
News Top Stories

APC alleges ‘skewed’ election, rejects results

Posted on Author Cajetgan Mmuta Benin

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged foul play in the conduct of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.   The party, however, called on members to stay calm while party leaders study the results and decide on what next to do. Chairman of the APC Media Campaign Council, Mr. John Mayaki, in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica