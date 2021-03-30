Shippers Council brings succour to IDP camp

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), recently embarked on a humanitarian visit to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp at New Kuchingoro , Abuja. CHUKWU DAVID reports

The Nigeria Shippers Council is a Federal Government parastatal under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Transportation. It was originally set up by Decree 13 of 1978, now NSC Act Cap N133 (of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria) 2004.

By the provisions of this law, the Council was charged with the sole responsibility of protecting the interest of importers and exporters on matters relating to the shipment of their goods to and from Nigeria.

In 2014, however, the Council was given additional responsibility by the Federal Government, to be the economic regulator of Nigerian ports, to provide guidelines on tariffs in order to guard against arbitrariness in this sector of the economy.

The Council also has the mandate to monitor and enforce standards, to establish accessibility and modern dispute resolution mechanism, to assess options for competition and decide on entry rules, to regulate pricing freedom, reduce high cost of doing business and prevent inflationary effects on the economy, among others. However, apart from its statutory functions enumerated above, the NSC equally embarks on annual corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities in communities within its areas of operation. It identifies the needs of the people residing in those communities, with a view to helping to provide succour.

Recently, the Council extended a hand of fellowship to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp, at New Kuchingoro, off the Airport Road, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja,.

In its magnanimity, the NSC donated items worth millions of Naira to alleviate the sufferings of the residents of this indigent community, who were incidentally, attacked about three weeks ago by heartless armed criminals, thereby aggravating their agony in the camp.

The items donated to the camp include: one 2.5 KVA Honda generator; eight (8) Lontor rechargeable lamps, two ( 2 ) Ox rechargeable fans; two ( 2) Philips electric pressing irons, thirty ( 30 ) stainless steel kettles; fifteen ( 15 ) stainless steel buckets, twenty (20) mosquito nets; twenty five (25) towels, fifteen ( 15) single burner cookers; fifteen (15 ) double burner cookers and 115 ceramic plates.

Others are: cooking pots, frying pans, bowls, blankets, school mattresses, big coolers, hot water bottles, cartons of biscuits, cartons on Indomie noodles, cartons of sachet milo, cartons of sachet milk, among others.

Executive Secretary of the Council, Barr. Hassan Bello, while presenting the items, said that the Council placed high premium on corporate social responsibility to support surrounding communities, with a viewing to touching lives at the grassroots.

Bello, who was represented by the Deputy Director (Abuja Liaison Office) of the Council, Hajia Rakiya Nuhu, explained that it was the NSC’s passion to support and empower Nigerians in diverse needs, that necessitated the choice of the New Kuchingoro IDP Camp as one of the beneficiaries for the 2021 corporate responsibility support exercise.

Head of Special Duties Unit of the Shippers Council, Abuja, Dr. Pauline Osasona, said that they were at the camp, to show the IDPs that they were not alone, and that people were still thinking of them on how to mitigate their sufferings. She enjoined the management of the camp to ensure judicious distribution of the donated items.

Osasona expressed appreciation to the wives of Kebbi and Sokoto states’ Governors, for donating some items to the Council in support of the corporate social responsibility programme.

Chairman of the New Kuchingoro IDP Camp, Mr. Emmanuel Philemon, while appreciating the Nigerian Shippers Council for the items donated, lamented that the IDPs were faced with a lot of challenges, especially insufficient food and medicare as well as inadequate school facilities. He also narrated a pathetic story of how armed robbers attacked the camp three weeks ago and shot three residents during the raid.

Philemon regretted that one of the victims had died while the other two were still lying critically ill at the hospital, without sufficient funds to get adequate medical treatment. He said that the visit of the NSC had rekindled his hope that Nigerians were still remembering them in their present plight.

Philemon stated that he and the other IDPs had started feeling that they had been abandoned by Nigerians after they received no help from the government or voluntary groups for several months.

A representative of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs, Mrs Uju Igboko, expressed concern about the plight of the IDPs and assured that the Commission would do everything possible to find lasting solutions to their pathetic situation.

It would be recalled that the NSC, had last year, donated various items to students of Government Junior Secondary School (JSS), Kurudu, and the Abuja Children’s Home, Karu, all in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The Council explained that it chose JSS, Kurudu and Abuja Children’s Home, Karu, as beneficiaries of the packages, based on its realization of the needs of the two institutions.

Some of the items presented to JSS, Kurudu that day, included: a 55KVA generator, two hospital beds, two air mattress, rechargeable fan, four mosquito nets, electric iron, among others.

At the Abuja Children’s Home, Karu, the Council donated a generating set, bedsheets, blankets, hospital beds, electric iron, washing machines among others.

The beneficiaries of these humanitarian gestures packages, appealed to other well meaning Nigerians and corporate entities to emulate the Council in supporting them to attend to their needs.

